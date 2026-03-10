Eid Holiday In India: Eid Al-Fitr, often lovingly called Meethi Eid, is among the most significant festivals for Muslims around the world. The occasion marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period when Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk for an entire month.

The festival arrives as a moment of joy and gratitude. Families come together, mosques fill with special prayers, and homes are filled with the aroma of festive dishes and traditional sweets. For many, it’s not just a celebration, it’s a time to reconnect with loved ones, reflect on faith, and share happiness with the community. Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha are the two major festivals in Islam.

When Is Eid Al-Fitr In 2026?

In 2026, Eid Al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 20, which corresponds to the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

However, the final date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, a traditional method used in many Muslim communities to determine the start of Islamic months. Because of this, the exact day can vary slightly from region to region.

In the UAE and several other countries, Eid is likely to fall on March 20, 2026.

In India and some other parts of the world, the festival may be observed on March 20 or March 21, depending on when the moon is sighted.

This anticipation surrounding the moon sighting often adds to the excitement leading up to the festival.

The History Behind Eid Al-Fitr

The origins of Eid Al-Fitr date back to around 624 AD. According to Islamic tradition, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) first celebrated the festival following the victory in the Battle of Badr.

The day was established as a way to mark the completion of Ramadan and to express gratitude to Allah for providing the strength and patience required to fast for 30 days. Celebrations included sharing food and distributing sweets, a custom that continues to this day.

Over the centuries, Eid Al-Fitr has grown into a global celebration observed by Muslim communities across continents. The festival also reflects the core values of Islam, which are closely connected to the five pillars of the faith:

Faith (Shahada)

Prayer (Namaz)

Fasting (Sawm)

Charity (Zakat)

Hajj (Pilgrimage)

These principles shape the spiritual meaning behind the celebration.

How Eid Al-Fitr Is Celebrated

Across the world, Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm. Although traditions can vary by region, the spirit of the day remains the same, gratitude, generosity, and togetherness.

Typically, the day begins with special Eid prayers held in mosques or large open grounds, where communities gather early in the morning. People dress in their finest clothes, greet each other warmly, and exchange festive wishes.

Families then spend the day visiting relatives, enjoying elaborate meals, and sharing sweets that give Meethi Eid its beloved name.

Beyond the celebrations, the festival also emphasizes charity and compassion, reminding people to share their blessings with those in need before the Eid prayers.