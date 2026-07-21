Pet First | Is Your Dog Feeling Unwell? Here's How To Tell If Your Fur Baby Has A Fever

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sudden behavioral shifts in dogs often signal underlying illness.

Watch for appetite loss, lethargy, or unusual bathroom habits.

Monitor for fever signs, but consult vet for accurate diagnosis.

Seek veterinary care promptly; never administer human medications.

For every pet parent, a dog's wagging tail, playful jumps, and excited greetings are among the happiest moments of the day. That's why it can be worrying when your energetic companion suddenly becomes quiet, refuses to play, or curls up alone in a corner. While every dog has an occasional lazy day, a sudden change in behaviour is often their way of saying that something isn't right. Dogs cannot tell us when they are in pain or feeling sick. Instead, they communicate through their actions, eating habits, and body language. Recognising these changes early can help you get timely treatment and prevent a small health problem from turning into a serious one.

Small Behaviour Changes Can Signal A Bigger Problem

The first sign that a dog is unwell is often a change in its daily routine. If your pet, who usually runs to greet you, suddenly seems tired, avoids interaction, or sleeps much more than usual, don't ignore it. Loss of appetite is another common warning sign.

A healthy dog rarely skips meals, so refusing food or even favourite treats could indicate illness. Some dogs may also hide under furniture, become unusually clingy, whine without any obvious reason, or appear restless. Keep an eye on their bathroom habits as well. Frequent vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, or difficulty urinating should never be taken lightly. Even excessive licking of one part of the body may be a sign of pain or discomfort.

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How To Know If Your Dog Has A Fever

Many people believe that a dry or warm nose means a dog has a fever, but veterinarians say this isn't always true. Instead, look for a combination of symptoms. A dog with a fever may seem unusually weak, lose interest in playing, shiver, pant excessively, or have warm ears and red-looking eyes. They may also drink more water than usual or prefer to stay in one place all day. The only reliable way to confirm a fever is by checking your dog's body temperature with a digital thermometer. A normal temperature ranges between 101°F and 102.5°F (38.3°C to 39.2°C). Anything higher should be assessed by a veterinarian.

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Don't Wait Too Long To Seek Help

As pet parents, it's natural to hope that your dog will feel better after some rest. However, if the symptoms continue for more than a day, or your dog has a high fever, repeated vomiting, severe diarrhoea, breathing difficulty, or refuses food and water, it's time to visit a veterinarian without delay. One important rule to remember is never to give your dog medicines meant for humans. Many common tablets used for fever or pain can be dangerous even life-threatening for pets. Regular vaccinations, nutritious food, clean water, daily exercise, and routine health check-ups go a long way in keeping your furry friend healthy. Most importantly, trust your instincts. You know your dog's normal behaviour better than anyone else. If something feels different, it's always better to get it checked early than regret waiting later.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]