Does Eating White Sugar Cause Diabetes? What Medical Research Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sugary drinks are key, alongside other lifestyle factors.

Many people believe that eating white sugar causes diabetes, leading them to avoid tea, sweets and other sugary foods. But does sugar alone cause diabetes? Medical research suggests the answer is more complex. Eating white sugar does not directly cause diabetes. However, regularly consuming excessive amounts of added sugar, particularly through sugary drinks, may contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Other factors, including physical inactivity, overall diet, excess body weight and family history, also play an important role.

Does Eating Sugar Directly Cause Diabetes?

Simply eating white sugar does not mean a person will develop diabetes. Diabetes occurs when the body is unable to regulate blood glucose properly. The risk of type 2 diabetes is influenced by several factors, including genetics, body weight, physical activity and overall dietary patterns. Therefore, it would be misleading to identify sugar alone as the direct cause of diabetes.

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Then Why Can Excess Sugar Increase The Risk?

Consuming large amounts of added sugar regularly can increase overall calorie intake. Over time, excess calorie consumption may contribute to weight gain and obesity, which are important risk factors for type 2 diabetes. So, the concern is not that sugar directly "causes" diabetes, but that consistently consuming too much added sugar can contribute to factors that increase diabetes risk.

Sugary Drinks Can Be A Bigger Concern

Soft drinks, packaged juices, energy drinks and other sugar-sweetened beverages can contain substantial amounts of added sugar. Because these drinks are easy to consume quickly, people may take in large amounts of sugar without feeling particularly full. Regular consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages has been associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Their high calorie content can also contribute to weight gain when consumed frequently.

What Are The Benefits Of Reducing Added Sugar?

Cutting back on excess added sugar can help reduce unnecessary calorie intake and support a balanced diet. This does not only mean putting less sugar in tea or coffee. Sweets, chocolates, sweet biscuits, cakes, desserts and sugar-sweetened beverages can all contribute to added sugar intake. Reducing these foods, while following a balanced diet and staying physically active, can support long-term health.

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Is It Necessary To Give Up Sugar Completely?

For most people, completely eliminating sugar is not necessary. The focus should be on limiting added sugar and avoiding excessive daily consumption. Reducing sugary drinks and frequently consumed sweets can be a practical place to start. People with diabetes or high blood sugar should follow an eating plan recommended by their doctor or qualified healthcare professional.