Doc Talk | 5 Eye Care Mistakes To Avoid In Winter As Pollution Raises Risk Of Irritation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pollution increases eye irritation; avoid rubbing, wear protective eyewear.

Do not use random eye drops or wear contact lenses.

Prioritize hydration, sleep, and take regular screen breaks.

Ayurvedic practices complement medical care; consult doctor for persistent issues.

With winter approaching, the air generally turns smoggy, and we worry about our lungs and lung-related infections but forget our eyes. They are directly exposed to dust, smoke, and chemical particles, so redness, burning, itching, and watering often rise along with the AQI. Here are five common mistakes that make things worse.

Rubbing Irritated Eyes

Itchy, gritty eyes tempt you to rub them, but this pushes fine particles across the surface and can scratch the cornea. Rubbing also inflames the tissue further. Blink gently and rinse with clean water instead.

Going Out Without Protective Eyewear

Many people think sunglasses are only for sunlight. Wraparound glasses also act as a barrier against dust, ash, and wind-borne irritants. Skipping them, especially on two-wheelers or during morning walks, leaves your eyes fully exposed.

Using Random Eye Drops

Reaching for "get the red out" drops is a classic mistake. Some contain vasoconstrictors that mask redness while the irritation continues, and overuse can cause rebound redness. Steroid drops used without advice are riskier still. Lubricating drops should be used only as a doctor or pharmacist recommends.

Wearing Contact Lenses on Polluted Days

Lenses trap particles against the eye and raise the risk of dryness, allergy, and infection. Its advisable to use glasses on high-pollution days, which is a simple fix, and so is following strict lens hygiene to keep a check on your eye-related issues.

Neglecting Hydration, Sleep, and Screen Breaks

Dry, polluted air already strains the tear film; watching the screen for hours, sleeping late in night, and low water intake add to the dryness. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

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How Ayurveda Can Help

In Ayurveda, eye health (Netra Swasthya) is linked to balanced Pitta, the dosha associated with heat and inflammation. Pollution, heat, and strain aggravate it, so many traditional practices focus on cooling and cleansing.

Triphala wash: A cooled, finely strained Triphala decoction is traditionally used as an eye rinse. It must be filtered very well and prepared hygienically. Avoid it if your eyes are already painful or infected.

Netra Tarpana: This is a therapy where medicated ghee is held around the eyes, and it should be done only under a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner.

Palming and Trataka: Warming your palms and resting them over closed eyes relaxes strain. Steady candle-gazing (trataka) is traditionally practised for focus, but do it only if you are comfortable with it.

Diet: Amla, carrots, leafy greens, soaked almonds, and a little ghee are considered nourishing for the eyes, and plenty of water supports them too.

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Ayurvedic practices can complement good eye hygiene but should not replace medical care. If you notice persistent redness, pain, light sensitivity, discharge, or blurred vision, see an eye doctor promptly. Small habits protect your eyes on bad-air days: don't rub, wear protection, avoid random drops, skip lenses when the air is bad, and rest your eyes. Combined with gentle, cooling Ayurvedic care, they can keep your eyes comfortable even when the AQI is not.

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