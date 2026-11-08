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English NewsLifestyleDiwali Special: Simple And Beautiful Rangoli DesignsTo Brighten Up Your Home

Diwali Special: Simple And Beautiful Rangoli DesignsTo Brighten Up Your Home

Looking for easy rangoli designs for Diwali 2026? Explore simple and beautiful floral, circular and traditional rangoli ideas to decorate your home this festive season.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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  • Simple rangolis can use rice, turmeric, kumkum, and flowers.

Diwali is a festival of lights, colours and celebrations. As families prepare to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, decorating homes with diyas, flowers and rangolis becomes an important part of the festivities. Rangoli designs not only add colour to the entrance but also give homes a traditional and welcoming look.

If you want to decorate your home this Diwali but do not have much time to create complicated patterns, simple rangoli designs can be a great option. From floral patterns to colourful geometric shapes, here are some easy ideas that beginners can try at home.

1. Simple Floral Rangoli Design

Floral rangolis are among the most popular choices for Diwali decorations. You can create beautiful patterns using fresh marigold, rose and other flower petals. Start with a simple circular outline and arrange petals in different layers to create a colourful design.

You can also use contrasting flower colours to make the pattern more attractive. Place a few diyas around the rangoli to give it a traditional festive appearance. This design is easy to make and does not require much preparation.

ALSO READ | Choti Diwali 2026: Why Is Narak Chaturdashi Celebrated? Know The Story Of Lord Krishna And Narakasura

2. Traditional Circular Rangoli Design

Circular rangolis are ideal for decorating the main entrance or the courtyard of your home. You can begin with a large circle and create smaller circles, flower patterns or petal-shaped designs inside it.

Use bright colours such as red, yellow, green, pink and blue to fill the different sections. You can also add traditional motifs such as lotus flowers and diyas to make the design more festive. Even a simple circular pattern can look beautiful when decorated with small earthen lamps.

3. Easy Rangoli Design With Rice And Flowers

If you do not have rangoli colours at home, you can use everyday ingredients to create a beautiful design. Rice, turmeric, kumkum and fresh flower petals can be used to make simple traditional patterns.

Use white rice to outline the design and turmeric or kumkum to fill different sections. You can also add flower petals and green leaves to enhance its appearance. Simple motifs such as flowers, diyas and traditional symbols are easy to create, even for beginners.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: Check City-Wise Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities

Make Your Diwali Decorations More Special With Rangoli

Rangoli does not always have to involve complicated patterns or elaborate designs. A simple arrangement of colours, flowers and diyas can make your home look beautiful and festive. Choose a design according to the space available and add your own creative touch to make your Diwali celebrations more special.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create a simple floral rangoli design?

Start with a simple circular outline and arrange fresh flower petals, like marigold or rose, in different layers to create a colorful design. You can also place diyas around it for a traditional look.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Rangoli Designs Easy Rangoli Designs Simple Rangoli Designs
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