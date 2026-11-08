Diwali Special Recipe: Prepare Soft And Flavourful Coconut Barfi At Home In Easy Steps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This homemade sweet is perfect for Diwali celebrations.

Diwali is the perfect occasion to prepare homemade sweets and share them with family and friends. Coconut barfi is a delicious festive treat that can be easily prepared at home using coconut, milk and sugar. With its rich flavour, aromatic cardamom and soft texture, this traditional sweet makes a wonderful addition to your Diwali celebrations.

While coconut barfi can be prepared using condensed milk or khoya, this recipe uses simple ingredients readily available in most kitchens.

Ingredients Required To Make Coconut Barfi

To prepare coconut barfi at home, you will need:

400 grams fresh or frozen coconut

1.5 cups sugar

2 cups full-fat milk

1-2 tablespoons ghee

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

Cashews and pistachios for garnishing

If you are using desiccated coconut instead of fresh or frozen coconut, you may need to increase the quantity of milk slightly, as dried coconut contains less moisture.

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How To Make Coconut Barfi At Home

Step 1: Roast The Cashews

Take a wide pan and heat one tablespoon of ghee. Add chopped cashews and roast them until they turn lightly golden. Avoid over-roasting them, as they can become too dark. Transfer the cashews to a plate and keep them aside.

Step 2: Cook Coconut With Milk

Add the grated coconut to the same pan and pour in two cups of full-fat milk. Mix well and bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat.

Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat and allow it to cook. Stir occasionally, every two to three minutes, to ensure the mixture does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

Continue cooking for around 12-15 minutes, or until most of the milk has evaporated.

Step 3: Add Sugar And Ghee

Once the milk has almost evaporated, add 1.5 cups of sugar and mix thoroughly.

The mixture will become slightly moist and sticky as the sugar melts. Continue cooking on low heat, stirring occasionally.

When the moisture begins to reduce, add the remaining ghee and keep stirring to prevent the mixture from sticking to the pan.

Step 4: Add Cardamom Powder

Cook the mixture until it becomes thick and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

Add half a teaspoon of cardamom powder and mix well. The mixture should become thick, heavy and aromatic.

If you prefer softer barfi, remove the mixture from the heat slightly earlier rather than cooking it until completely dry.

Step 5: Set And Garnish The Barfi

Grease a plate or tray with a little ghee. Transfer the coconut mixture onto it and spread it evenly using a spatula.

Sprinkle the roasted cashews and chopped pistachios over the top. Press the nuts gently into the mixture so they remain in place when the barfi is cut.

Allow the mixture to set at room temperature for around three to four hours. Once firm, cut it into squares or diamonds of your preferred size.

For a firmer texture, you can leave it to set overnight.

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Tips To Make Perfect Coconut Barfi

Grate the coconut finely: Finely grated coconut helps the barfi bind and set properly. Avoid grinding it excessively, a s it may release too much moisture and fat.

Cook on low heat after adding sugar: This prevents the mixture from sticking or burning at the bottom.

Avoid overcooking: Cooking the mixture for too long can make the barfi excessively dry or hard.

Check the consistency: Remove the mixture from the heat once it thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

Allow sufficient setting time: Let the barfi cool and firm up completely before cutting it into pieces.

Homemade coconut barfi is an easy and delicious Diwali sweet that can be prepared with a handful of ingredients. Its rich coconut flavour and soft texture make it a delightful festive dessert to serve to guests or share with loved ones.