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English NewsLifestyleDiwali 2026: Spectacular Drone Show Lights Up The Night Sky At Delhi's Central Park

Diwali 2026: Spectacular Drone Show Lights Up The Night Sky At Delhi's Central Park

Delhi's Dilli Ki Diwali celebrations featured a spectacular drone show at Central Park in Connaught Place, adding a modern touch to the city's festive atmosphere.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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  • Display provided a new festive experience for city residents.

Delhi witnessed a spectacular visual treat as a drone show illuminated the night sky above Central Park in Connaught Place as part of the ongoing Dilli Ki Diwali celebrations. The display added a contemporary touch to the festive atmosphere, bringing technology and Diwali festivities together in the heart of the national capital.

A video shared by news agency ANI on X captured glimpses of the drone show, showcasing the illuminated sky above one of Delhi's most popular public spaces. The event offered residents and visitors an opportunity to experience a different kind of festive celebration, beyond the traditional lights and decorations associated with Diwali.

Central Park Turns Into A Festive Attraction

Central Park in Connaught Place became a centre of attraction as the drone show added to the city's Diwali celebrations. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and bustling surroundings, the popular public space provided a lively setting for the special festive display.

The event also highlighted how Delhi is embracing new ways of celebrating traditional festivals, combining modern technology with the cultural spirit of Diwali.

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Dilli Ki Diwali Brings A Modern Touch To Festivities

Dilli Ki Diwali celebrations have added to the festive excitement across the national capital. From beautifully illuminated public spaces to special attractions, the celebrations reflect the city's enthusiasm for the festival of lights.

The drone show at Connaught Place offered a fresh visual experience for people celebrating Diwali in Delhi, making the festive occasion even more memorable.

Connaught Place Adds To The Festive Buzz

Connaught Place, one of the capital's most recognised landmarks, offered a fitting backdrop for the special event. With its iconic circular layout, shopping destinations, restaurants and open public spaces, the area attracts large numbers of visitors, particularly during the festive season.

The drone show added another attraction to the lively surroundings, giving people visiting the heart of Delhi an opportunity to enjoy a different festive experience.

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A Blend Of Tradition And Technology

The celebrations reflected the evolving ways in which festivals are being marked in urban India. While traditional customs remain central to Diwali, innovative attractions such as drone displays are bringing newer experiences to public festivities.

The spectacle at Central Park added to the celebratory mood in the national capital, highlighting how Dilli Ki Diwali is embracing modern entertainment while keeping the spirit of the festival alive.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Connaught Place chosen as the venue for the drone show?

Connaught Place, a recognized landmark with a vibrant atmosphere, attracts many visitors, especially during festivals. Its lively surroundings provided a fitting backdrop for the special event.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dilli Ki Diwali 2026 Delhi Drone Show Central Park Connaught Place Connaught Place Diwali Celebrations Delhi Diwali Events Drone Show In Delhi Diwali Celebrations 2026
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