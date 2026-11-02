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English NewsLifestyleDiwali 2026: Cleaning Before Festivities? 5 Tips To Keep Dust Allergies At Bay

Diwali 2026: Cleaning Before Festivities? 5 Tips To Keep Dust Allergies At Bay

Cleaning before Diwali? Dust can trigger sneezing, coughing and breathing difficulties. Know the risks of dust allergy and precautions to take while cleaning.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diwali cleaning releases dust, triggering allergies and respiratory issues.
  • A woman was hospitalized with severe bronchitis after intensive cleaning.
  • Wear masks, clean gradually, use damp cloths, consult doctors.

Diwali preparations often begin with a thorough cleaning of the house. From clearing out cupboards and storage rooms to washing curtains and dusting furniture, households take on several cleaning tasks before the festival. However, removing months of accumulated dust can also affect your health. Dust particles released into the air can trigger sneezing, persistent coughing and breathing difficulties, particularly among people with existing allergies or respiratory sensitivities.

While a clean home is an important part of festive preparations, taking precautions is equally essential. Here's why Diwali cleaning can trigger allergic reactions and what you can do to protect yourself.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: 5 Corners Of Your Home You Must Clean To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

Why Does Cleaning Trigger Sneezing And Coughing?

Dust tends to accumulate on curtains, cupboards, furniture and in storage spaces over several months. These areas may also contain tiny insects and fungal particles. When you sweep the floor or wipe surfaces with a dry cloth, these particles become airborne.

Breathing them in can trigger an allergic reaction, causing an itchy nose, repeated sneezing, coughing and throat irritation. In some people, the reaction can also cause inflammation in the airways, making it difficult to breathe.

Woman Hospitalised After Diwali Cleaning

A doctor shared the case of a 38-year-old woman who had suffered from a dust allergy since childhood. Earlier, exposure to dust would cause sneezing, but medication usually helped relieve her symptoms.

However, during the Diwali cleaning routine, she decided to clean her entire house in a single day. She neither wore a mask nor took breaks during the process. Soon afterwards, she developed repeated sneezing and coughing. Her breathing difficulties gradually worsened, eventually making even walking difficult.

When she reached the hospital, her oxygen saturation level had dropped to 85%. Doctors admitted her and provided oxygen support and medication. Her condition was diagnosed as allergy-related bronchitis.

ALSO READ: Delhi Food Safety Department Seizes 948 Litres Of Fake Ghee: 3 Ways To Check Its Purity

5 Precautions To Take While Cleaning Before Diwali

A few simple measures can help reduce exposure to dust during festive cleaning.

  • Wear An N95 Mask: Cover your nose and mouth to reduce the chances of inhaling airborne dust particles.
  • Avoid Cleaning Everything In One Day: Divide household cleaning into smaller tasks and complete one section at a time.
  • Take Regular Breaks: Avoid prolonged exposure to dust by resting between cleaning sessions.
  • Use A Damp Cloth: Instead of dry dusting, wipe surfaces with a wet cloth to prevent dust from spreading into the air. A vacuum cleaner can also help.
  • Consult Your Doctor: If you already have a dust allergy or respiratory condition, seek medical advice before starting an intensive cleaning routine.

A little planning can make festive cleaning safer and more manageable. Paying attention to dust exposure and taking timely precautions can help prevent avoidable health complications.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Diwali cleaning often trigger sneezing and coughing?

Cleaning stirs up accumulated dust, tiny insects, and fungal particles, making them airborne. Breathing these in can cause allergic reactions like sneezing, coughing, and throat irritation.

What health problems can arise from extensive Diwali cleaning?

Releasing dust into the air can trigger sneezing, persistent coughing, and breathing difficulties. People with allergies or respiratory sensitivities are especially at risk, potentially developing conditions like bronchitis.

What precautions should I take during Diwali cleaning to protect my health?

Wear an N95 mask, avoid cleaning everything in one day, and take regular breaks. Use a damp cloth or vacuum cleaner to prevent dust from spreading airborne.

What's the best way to clean surfaces to minimize dust exposure?

Instead of dry dusting, use a damp cloth to wipe surfaces to prevent dust from spreading into the air. A vacuum cleaner can also effectively help reduce airborne particles.

When should someone consult a doctor regarding Diwali cleaning and health?

If you have a pre-existing dust allergy or a respiratory condition, it's advisable to consult your doctor before starting an intensive cleaning routine.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Diwali Cleaning Diwali 2026 Dust Allergy
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