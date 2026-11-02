Diwali 2026: Cleaning Before Festivities? 5 Tips To Keep Dust Allergies At Bay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwali cleaning releases dust, triggering allergies and respiratory issues.

A woman was hospitalized with severe bronchitis after intensive cleaning.

Wear masks, clean gradually, use damp cloths, consult doctors.

Diwali preparations often begin with a thorough cleaning of the house. From clearing out cupboards and storage rooms to washing curtains and dusting furniture, households take on several cleaning tasks before the festival. However, removing months of accumulated dust can also affect your health. Dust particles released into the air can trigger sneezing, persistent coughing and breathing difficulties, particularly among people with existing allergies or respiratory sensitivities.

While a clean home is an important part of festive preparations, taking precautions is equally essential. Here's why Diwali cleaning can trigger allergic reactions and what you can do to protect yourself.

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Why Does Cleaning Trigger Sneezing And Coughing?

Dust tends to accumulate on curtains, cupboards, furniture and in storage spaces over several months. These areas may also contain tiny insects and fungal particles. When you sweep the floor or wipe surfaces with a dry cloth, these particles become airborne.

Breathing them in can trigger an allergic reaction, causing an itchy nose, repeated sneezing, coughing and throat irritation. In some people, the reaction can also cause inflammation in the airways, making it difficult to breathe.

Woman Hospitalised After Diwali Cleaning

A doctor shared the case of a 38-year-old woman who had suffered from a dust allergy since childhood. Earlier, exposure to dust would cause sneezing, but medication usually helped relieve her symptoms.

However, during the Diwali cleaning routine, she decided to clean her entire house in a single day. She neither wore a mask nor took breaks during the process. Soon afterwards, she developed repeated sneezing and coughing. Her breathing difficulties gradually worsened, eventually making even walking difficult.

When she reached the hospital, her oxygen saturation level had dropped to 85%. Doctors admitted her and provided oxygen support and medication. Her condition was diagnosed as allergy-related bronchitis.

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5 Precautions To Take While Cleaning Before Diwali

A few simple measures can help reduce exposure to dust during festive cleaning.

Wear An N95 Mask: Cover your nose and mouth to reduce the chances of inhaling airborne dust particles.

Cover your nose and mouth to reduce the chances of inhaling airborne dust particles. Avoid Cleaning Everything In One Day: Divide household cleaning into smaller tasks and complete one section at a time.

Divide household cleaning into smaller tasks and complete one section at a time. Take Regular Breaks: Avoid prolonged exposure to dust by resting between cleaning sessions.

Avoid prolonged exposure to dust by resting between cleaning sessions. Use A Damp Cloth: Instead of dry dusting, wipe surfaces with a wet cloth to prevent dust from spreading into the air. A vacuum cleaner can also help.

Instead of dry dusting, wipe surfaces with a wet cloth to prevent dust from spreading into the air. A vacuum cleaner can also help. Consult Your Doctor: If you already have a dust allergy or respiratory condition, seek medical advice before starting an intensive cleaning routine.

A little planning can make festive cleaning safer and more manageable. Paying attention to dust exposure and taking timely precautions can help prevent avoidable health complications.