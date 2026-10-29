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English NewsLifestyleDiwali 2026 Calendar: Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi And Snan-Daan Dates

Diwali 2026 Calendar: Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi And Snan-Daan Dates

Diwali 2026 falls on November 8, with Lakshmi Puja scheduled for that evening. Pitru Shraddha, Amavasya Snan, and Daan will be observed on November 9, according to the Panchang.

Written By : Anima Shukla |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diwali 2026 sees Lakshmi Puja observed on November 8 (Sunday).
  • Pitru Tarpan, Shraddha, bath-donation will be on November 9 (Monday).
  • Amavasya Tithi during Pradosh Kaal favors Lakshmi Puja on November 8.
  • Amavasya at sunrise makes November 9 ideal for ancestral rituals.

Diwali 2026: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great pomp every year on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Kartik. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped with rituals. 

There is a lot of confusion in the minds of people regarding the date of Diwali and Amavasya in the year 2026: whether Lakshmi Puja, Shraddha, and bath-daan of Amavasya will be performed on different days?

According to the calendar and astrological calculations, in the year 2026, the main Lakshmi Puja of Diwali will be held on November 8 (Sunday), while the Pitru Tarpan, Shraddha, and Snan-Daan festivals will be celebrated on November 9 (Monday). Let us understand in detail this shift in dates and the main rules of the scriptures. 

Amavasya Tithi Timings (2026)

According to Panchang calculations, the timing of Kartik Krishna Amavasya date will be as follows:

Amavasya date starts: November 8, 2026, from 11:27 am

Amavasya Tithi Ends: November 9, 2026, till 12:31 PM

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Why Will Lakshmi Puja Be Celebrated On November 8?

According to authoritative scriptures like Dharmasindhu and Nirnaysindhu, worshipping Mahalakshmi on Diwali is always performed on the night of Kartik Amavasya. For this, the presence of the Amavasya Tithi during the Pradosh period and Mahanishith period is considered essential.

  • Amavasya Tithi will start from noon on 8th November (Sunday) and will prevail throughout the night after sunset.
  • On November 9, Amavasya Tithi will end at 12:31 pm, due to which Pratipada Tithi will start in the evening (Pradosh Kaal).
  • Because there will be no Amavasya on the evening of 9th November, Tantra-Mantra Sadhana, Nishith Kaal, and Mahalakshmi Puja of stable ascendant will be completed on the night of 8th November only.

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Why Is Pitru Shraddha And Bath-Donation On 9th November?

In the Vedic tradition, different periods have been established for divine and ancestral ceremonies. While Nishith and Pradosh periods are observed for Lakshmi Puja, Udaya Tithi (the date of sunrise) is considered paramount for bathing in holy rivers, donating, and performing Tarpan (offerings) for ancestors.

  • Amavasya Tithi will be present at sunrise on 9th November (Monday).
  • According to the scriptures, bathing, donating, fasting on Amavasya, and performing ancestral rituals on the date that is present at the time of sunrise is considered most fruitful.
  • Therefore, devotees can take a bath in Ganga or any holy river on the morning of 9th November and do charity and offer prayers to their ancestors.

November 8, 2026: Auspicious Time For Lakshmi Puja:

Pradosh Kaal - from 05:31 PM to 08:09 PM
Lakshmi Puja Muhurta (Fixed Taurus Ascendant) - from 05:54 PM to 07:50 PM

According to the scriptures, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi in the stable ascendant on the evening of November 8 will be prosperous for householders and businessmen, while the morning of November 9 will be the best time for charity and blessings of ancestors.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Diwali Lakshmi Puja be celebrated in 2026?

The main Lakshmi Puja of Diwali in 2026 will be held on November 8th (Sunday). This is when Amavasya Tithi is present during the Pradosh and Mahanishith periods.

Why are Lakshmi Puja and Pitru Shraddha/Bath-Daan on different days in 2026?

Lakshmi Puja requires Amavasya Tithi during Pradosh/Mahanishith (Nov 8th night). Pitru Shraddha and bath-donation are performed on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise) of Amavasya, which is on November 9th.

What are the Amavasya Tithi timings for Kartik Krishna in 2026?

The Amavasya Tithi starts on November 8, 2026, from 11:27 am. It will end on November 9, 2026, at 12:31 PM.

What is the auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja on November 8, 2026?

The auspicious Lakshmi Puja Muhurta (Fixed Taurus Ascendant) on November 8, 2026, is from 05:54 PM to 07:50 PM. The Pradosh Kaal is from 05:31 PM to 08:09 PM.

About the author Anima Shukla

Anima Shukla is an aspiring digital journalist and video storyteller, currently interning with ABP Live’s Religion and Astro sections. Educated in journalism from AAFT Noida and AIMC Delhi, she simplifies Numerology, Vastu, Vedic Astrology, and Palmistry through engaging, Gen-Z-friendly, Google Discover-focused, and credibility-driven digital content.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Puja Timings Diwali 2026 Diwali Date 2026 Lakshmi Puja 2026 Diwali Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Kartik Amavasya 2026 Amavasya Tithi November 2026
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