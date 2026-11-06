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English NewsLifestyleDiwali 2026: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Sweets You Can Enjoy Without Worrying About Blood Sugar

Diwali 2026: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Sweets You Can Enjoy Without Worrying About Blood Sugar

Diwali celebrations often come with sweets and festive treats. Know which sweets people with diabetes can enjoy and follow these important tips to manage blood sugar levels.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diabetics can enjoy Diwali sweets with careful choices.
  • Choose dry-fruit sweets or prepare low-sugar home alternatives.
  • Eat in moderation, avoid empty stomach, and walk afterward.
  • Monitor blood sugar and maintain medication during festivities.

Diwali is synonymous with sweets, festive delicacies and family gatherings. However, for people living with diabetes, enjoying the celebrations can sometimes become challenging. The temptation to indulge in traditional sweets often comes with the concern of increased blood sugar levels. With the right food choices and portion control, people with diabetes can enjoy the festivities without completely giving up their favourite treats.

Choosing sweets requires special attention to their sugar content, carbohydrates and serving size. While some options may be better than others, moderation remains essential. Here are some diabetes-friendly sweet options and important tips to keep in mind this Diwali.

Choose Sweets Made With Dry Fruits

People with diabetes can consider options such as almond katli, pistachio rolls and dry-fruit-based sweets prepared with minimal added sugar. Almonds and pistachios contain protein, fibre and healthy fats, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet.

However, these sweets should not be consumed in unlimited quantities, as they also contain calories and carbohydrates. Similarly, fig rolls and date-based sweets are often considered healthier alternatives, but they contain natural sugars. Therefore, even these options should be eaten in moderation.

While purchasing sweets, check their ingredients and choose products that contain less added sugar.

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Prepare Low-Sugar Sweets At Home

Homemade sweets can be a better alternative to market-bought options, as it is easier to monitor the ingredients and quantity of sugar used.

People with diabetes can prepare coconut ladoos, almond-based sweets or sooji halwa at home. Instead of regular sugar, sweeteners such as stevia can be used after consulting a doctor or dietitian.

However, it is equally important to monitor the quantity of dry fruits, coconut and other ingredients used while preparing these sweets. Simply replacing sugar with a sweetener does not automatically make a dessert completely safe for people with diabetes.

Ingredients such as semolina, coconut and dry fruits also contain carbohydrates and calories. Therefore, homemade sweets should also be consumed in small portions.

Important Tips For People With Diabetes During Diwali

People with diabetes should try to maintain their regular eating habits and daily routine during the festive season. Instead of eating sweets on an empty stomach, it is better to have a small portion alongside a balanced meal.

Avoid eating large quantities of sweets at once or consuming them repeatedly throughout the day. Include foods such as dal, vegetables, salads and protein-rich items in your regular diet to maintain nutritional balance.

Taking a light walk for 10 to 15 minutes after meals or eating sweets can also help manage blood sugar levels.

Additionally, do not assume that commercially available sugar-free sweets can be consumed without restrictions. These products may also contain carbohydrates and calories that can affect blood sugar levels.

People with diabetes should continue monitoring their blood sugar levels during the festive season and ensure that they take their prescribed medications on time.

Diwali is synonymous with sweets, festive delicacies and family gatherings. However, for people living with diabetes, enjoying the celebrations can sometimes become challenging. The temptation to indulge in traditional sweets often comes with the concern of increased blood sugar levels. With the right food choices and portion control, people with diabetes can enjoy the festivities without completely giving up their favourite treats.

Choosing sweets requires special attention to their sugar content, carbohydrates and serving size. While some options may be better than others, moderation remains essential. Here are some diabetes-friendly sweet options and important tips to keep in mind this Diwali.

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Choose Sweets Made With Dry Fruits

People with diabetes can consider options such as almond katli, pistachio rolls and dry-fruit-based sweets prepared with minimal added sugar. Almonds and pistachios contain protein, fibre and healthy fats, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet.

However, these sweets should not be consumed in unlimited quantities, as they also contain calories and carbohydrates. Similarly, fig rolls and date-based sweets are often considered healthier alternatives, but they contain natural sugars. Therefore, even these options should be eaten in moderation.

While purchasing sweets, check their ingredients and choose products that contain less added sugar.

Prepare Low-Sugar Sweets At Home

Homemade sweets can be a better alternative to market-bought options, as it is easier to monitor the ingredients and quantity of sugar used.

People with diabetes can prepare coconut ladoos, almond-based sweets or sooji halwa at home. Instead of regular sugar, sweeteners such as stevia can be used after consulting a doctor or dietitian.

However, it is equally important to monitor the quantity of dry fruits, coconut and other ingredients used while preparing these sweets. Simply replacing sugar with a sweetener does not automatically make a dessert completely safe for people with diabetes.

Ingredients such as semolina, coconut and dry fruits also contain carbohydrates and calories. Therefore, homemade sweets should also be consumed in small portions.

Important Tips For People With Diabetes During Diwali

People with diabetes should try to maintain their regular eating habits and daily routine during the festive season. Instead of eating sweets on an empty stomach, it is better to have a small portion alongside a balanced meal.

Avoid eating large quantities of sweets at once or consuming them repeatedly throughout the day. Include foods such as dal, vegetables, salads and protein-rich items in your regular diet to maintain nutritional balance.

Taking a light walk for 10 to 15 minutes after meals or eating sweets can also help manage blood sugar levels.

Additionally, do not assume that commercially available sugar-free sweets can be consumed without restrictions. These products may also contain carbohydrates and calories that can affect blood sugar levels.

People with diabetes should continue monitoring their blood sugar levels during the festive season and ensure that they take their prescribed medications on time

 [Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of sweets are recommended for people with diabetes during Diwali?

Dry-fruit-based sweets like almond katli or pistachio rolls with minimal added sugar are good options. Fig and date-based sweets are also healthier, but all should be consumed in moderation due to natural sugars and calories.

Why are homemade sweets often a better choice for diabetics during Diwali?

Preparing sweets at home allows you to control ingredients and sugar quantity. You can use sweeteners like stevia after consulting a doctor, but still need to monitor portions due to carbohydrates in other ingredients.

What important tips should people with diabetes follow during Diwali celebrations?

Maintain regular eating habits and routines, eat sweets with a balanced meal, avoid large quantities, and take a 10-15 minute walk after meals. Continue monitoring blood sugar and taking medications.

Can commercially available

No, commercially available sugar-free sweets should not be consumed without restrictions. They can still contain carbohydrates and calories that may affect blood sugar levels.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diabetes Diwali Diwali 2026 Diabetes-Friendly Sweets
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