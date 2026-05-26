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HomeLifestyleDelhi Shoppers Can Hire Assistants To Carry Bags, Wait In Queues; Internet Says 'That’s Called A Husband'

Delhi Shoppers Can Hire Assistants To Carry Bags, Wait In Queues; Internet Says 'That’s Called A Husband'

Delhi markets are introducing a shopping assistant service offering bag-carrying help and added support, while social media users share mixed and humorous reactions.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi startup 'CarryMen' offers shopping assistance service.
  • Assistants carry bags, queue, and aid shoppers for fees.
  • Service aids elderly, families, and those with physical challenges.
  • Online reactions range from humor to practical concerns.

A day out at Delhi's famous markets often means more than just shopping. It is about weaving through packed lanes, stopping for street food, bargaining over deals, and returning home with armfuls of bags. But amid the excitement, one challenge almost every shopper faces remains the same, carrying everything through crowded streets and long market walks.

Now, a Delhi-based startup is trying to change that experience with 'CarryMen', a shopping assistance service designed to make market visits smoother and less exhausting.

With the tagline "You Shop, We Carry," the service allows shoppers to hire assistance starting at ₹149 per hour, while package options begin at ₹79 for 30 minutes and extend up to four hours.

What Is CarryMen And How Does It Work?

CarryMen offers trained assistants who accompany shoppers through markets and help manage their shopping load throughout the visit.

Their role goes beyond simply carrying bags. According to available details, assistants can walk alongside customers across busy market stretches, help transport purchases up to nearby metro stations or parking areas, and even stand in long queues for food and snacks.

A Service That Could Help Elderly Shoppers And Families

The concept may prove particularly useful for people who find long shopping trips physically demanding.

Elderly visitors and pregnant women, who often struggle with extended walking distances and heavy shopping loads, could benefit from the assistance. Families shopping with young children may also find the pram facility helpful while moving through busy market areas.

Internet Divided Over The Idea

The concept has already sparked conversations online after details about the service surfaced on social media.

Reactions ranged from humour to scepticism. Some users joked that mothers may no longer need family members to accompany them for shopping trips.

One user wrote, "Don't share this yaar, mummy ko pata chala toh she will replace me."

Another joked after discussing it at home, "Told about this to dad and he said what 'carrymen',  thats called a 'husband"

Another user saw practical value in the idea and commented, "Actually good for Senior Citizen...Help is needed."

At the same time, others raised questions around the business model and worker compensation, wondering how much assistants would earn after platform deductions.

Some users also questioned whether the idea qualifies as a startup innovation, while others argued they had no issue with the service as long as workers received fair pay.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CarryMen?

CarryMen is a Delhi-based startup offering a shopping assistance service. They provide trained assistants to help shoppers manage their bags and other tasks while visiting markets.

How much does CarryMen cost?

Services start at ₹149 per hour, with package options beginning at ₹79 for 30 minutes. Packages can extend up to four hours.

What services does a CarryMen assistant provide?

Assistants can carry shopping bags, wait in food queues, guide shoppers to metro stations or parking, and even find places to sit or set up chairs.

Who could benefit from CarryMen?

The service could be particularly useful for the elderly, pregnant women, and families with young children who find shopping trips physically demanding.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Markets Delhi Shopping Assistant Service Shopping Assistant Delhi Delhi Market Shopping Shopping Assistance Service
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