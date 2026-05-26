Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi startup 'CarryMen' offers shopping assistance service.

Assistants carry bags, queue, and aid shoppers for fees.

Service aids elderly, families, and those with physical challenges.

Online reactions range from humor to practical concerns.

A day out at Delhi's famous markets often means more than just shopping. It is about weaving through packed lanes, stopping for street food, bargaining over deals, and returning home with armfuls of bags. But amid the excitement, one challenge almost every shopper faces remains the same, carrying everything through crowded streets and long market walks.

Now, a Delhi-based startup is trying to change that experience with 'CarryMen', a shopping assistance service designed to make market visits smoother and less exhausting.

With the tagline "You Shop, We Carry," the service allows shoppers to hire assistance starting at ₹149 per hour, while package options begin at ₹79 for 30 minutes and extend up to four hours.

In Lajpat, you can now pay ₹149/hr for someone to carry your bags, wait in food queues, walk you to the metro, find you a place to sit, and even set up a foldable chair.



interesting biz !! pic.twitter.com/zS5lmi5E4w — Khush Mahajan (@YesKhush_5) May 23, 2026

What Is CarryMen And How Does It Work?

CarryMen offers trained assistants who accompany shoppers through markets and help manage their shopping load throughout the visit.

Their role goes beyond simply carrying bags. According to available details, assistants can walk alongside customers across busy market stretches, help transport purchases up to nearby metro stations or parking areas, and even stand in long queues for food and snacks.

A Service That Could Help Elderly Shoppers And Families

The concept may prove particularly useful for people who find long shopping trips physically demanding.

Elderly visitors and pregnant women, who often struggle with extended walking distances and heavy shopping loads, could benefit from the assistance. Families shopping with young children may also find the pram facility helpful while moving through busy market areas.

Internet Divided Over The Idea

The concept has already sparked conversations online after details about the service surfaced on social media.

Reactions ranged from humour to scepticism. Some users joked that mothers may no longer need family members to accompany them for shopping trips.

One user wrote, "Don't share this yaar, mummy ko pata chala toh she will replace me."

Another joked after discussing it at home, "Told about this to dad and he said what 'carrymen', thats called a 'husband"

Another user saw practical value in the idea and commented, "Actually good for Senior Citizen...Help is needed."

At the same time, others raised questions around the business model and worker compensation, wondering how much assistants would earn after platform deductions.

Some users also questioned whether the idea qualifies as a startup innovation, while others argued they had no issue with the service as long as workers received fair pay.