Delhi's Secret Bars: Inside The Hidden 'Speakeasy' Culture Taking Over Nightlife

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Delhi’s nightlife has always had different sides. Some places are loud, popular, and easy to spot. Others are quieter and you usually hear about them through people rather than finding them easily.

Now, a new wave of secret bars, often called 'Speakeasy', is quietly reshaping how the city unwinds after dark. These aren’t places people usually come across by chance. They have to look for them, and sometimes even make an effort to get in. There are no big signs or promotions, most people hear about them through others, which makes visiting them feel a bit more special.

The Concept: Hidden In Plain Sight

Imagine walking into a regular café or salon and finding out there’s a hidden bar tucked away behind a secret door. Or entering a hotel and having to look carefully for an unmarked entrance that leads to a small, cosy bar.

That’s what makes Delhi’s secret bar culture interesting, the entry itself feels like part of the experience.

These places are usually low-key and not easy to spot. Some may need a reservation, while others are known mostly through word of mouth. This keeps the crowd limited and ensures that only people who are truly interested in the vibe end up visiting.

Where You’ll Find Them

This underground trend is quietly spreading across some of Delhi’s most prominent neighborhoods:

Panchsheel Park

Greater Kailash II (GK2)

Vasant Vihar

In these areas, speakeasies are emerging behind everyday storefronts, salons, sandwich shops and more. From the outside, nothing gives them away. Step inside, and the atmosphere shifts completely.

A Culture That Started It All

Delhi’s tryst with speakeasies dates back to 2012, when PCO (Pass Code Only) opened in Vasant Vihar. Widely regarded as India’s first speakeasy, it introduced the idea of entering a bar through a phone booth using a passcode.

But the goal wasn’t just novelty. It was about intention.

At a time when nightlife meant either loud nightclubs or formal hotel bars, PCO created space for something in between, serious cocktails in a controlled, intimate setting. The passcode wasn’t about secrecy for its own sake; it ensured that everyone inside wanted to be there.

More Than Just Drinks: The Atmosphere

What truly defines these hidden bars isn’t just their entrances, it’s what happens inside. The vibe is deliberate. Music stays in the background, often jazz, lighting is soft, conversations take center stage.

In a city that can feel overwhelming, these spaces offer calm.