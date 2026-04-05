Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleDelhi's Secret Bars: Inside The Hidden 'Speakeasy' Culture Taking Over Nightlife

Delhi's Secret Bars: Inside The Hidden 'Speakeasy' Culture Taking Over Nightlife

Delhi’s nightlife shifts underground with hidden bars that offers curated cocktails, intimate spaces, and exclusive entry experiences.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi’s nightlife has always had different sides. Some places are loud, popular, and easy to spot. Others are quieter and you usually hear about them through people rather than finding them easily.

Now, a new wave of secret bars, often called 'Speakeasy', is quietly reshaping how the city unwinds after dark. These aren’t places people usually come across by chance. They have to look for them, and sometimes even make an effort to get in. There are no big signs or promotions, most people hear about them through others, which makes visiting them feel a bit more special.

The Concept: Hidden In Plain Sight

Imagine walking into a regular café or salon and finding out there’s a hidden bar tucked away behind a secret door. Or entering a hotel and having to look carefully for an unmarked entrance that leads to a small, cosy bar.

That’s what makes Delhi’s secret bar culture interesting, the entry itself feels like part of the experience.

These places are usually low-key and not easy to spot. Some may need a reservation, while others are known mostly through word of mouth. This keeps the crowd limited and ensures that only people who are truly interested in the vibe end up visiting.

Where You’ll Find Them

This underground trend is quietly spreading across some of Delhi’s most prominent neighborhoods:

  • Panchsheel Park
  • Greater Kailash II (GK2)
  • Vasant Vihar

In these areas, speakeasies are emerging behind everyday storefronts, salons, sandwich shops and more. From the outside, nothing gives them away. Step inside, and the atmosphere shifts completely.

A Culture That Started It All

Delhi’s tryst with speakeasies dates back to 2012, when PCO (Pass Code Only) opened in Vasant Vihar. Widely regarded as India’s first speakeasy, it introduced the idea of entering a bar through a phone booth using a passcode.

But the goal wasn’t just novelty. It was about intention.

At a time when nightlife meant either loud nightclubs or formal hotel bars, PCO created space for something in between, serious cocktails in a controlled, intimate setting. The passcode wasn’t about secrecy for its own sake; it ensured that everyone inside wanted to be there.

More Than Just Drinks: The Atmosphere

What truly defines these hidden bars isn’t just their entrances, it’s what happens inside. The vibe is deliberate. Music stays in the background, often jazz, lighting is soft, conversations take center stage.

In a city that can feel overwhelming, these spaces offer calm.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What are 'speakeasy' bars in Delhi?

Speakeasy bars are hidden, low-key establishments that are not easily found. They often require effort to locate and enter, offering a more exclusive experience.

How do you find these secret bars in Delhi?

These bars are not typically found by chance. You usually hear about them through word of mouth or may need a reservation to gain entry.

Where are these speakeasy bars typically located in Delhi?

They are emerging in prominent neighborhoods like Panchsheel Park, Greater Kailash II (GK2), and Vasant Vihar, often hidden behind everyday storefronts.

What makes the atmosphere of Delhi's speakeasy bars special?

These bars focus on a deliberate vibe with soft lighting, background music like jazz, and an intimate setting that allows conversations to take center stage.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 05 Apr 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Nightlife Speakeasy Bars Delhi Hidden Bars Delhi Secret Bars Delhi Night Culture
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Delhi's Secret Bars: Inside The Hidden 'Speakeasy' Culture Taking Over Nightlife
Delhi's Secret Bars: Inside The Hidden 'Speakeasy' Culture Taking Over Nightlife
Lifestyle
Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Today: Check Puja Muhurat, Rituals And All About Worshipping Lord Ganesh
Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Today: Check Puja Muhurat, Rituals And All About Worshipping Lord Ganesh
Lifestyle
Easter Sunday 2026: Know The Meaning, Traditions And Significance Behind This Holy Festival
Easter Sunday 2026: Know The Meaning, Traditions And Significance Behind This Holy Festival
Lifestyle
Easter 2026: 50+ Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Family, Friends, And Close Ones
Easter 2026: 50+ Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Family, Friends, And Close Ones
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget