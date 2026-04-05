Speakeasy bars are hidden, low-key establishments that are not easily found. They often require effort to locate and enter, offering a more exclusive experience.
Delhi's Secret Bars: Inside The Hidden 'Speakeasy' Culture Taking Over Nightlife
Delhi’s nightlife shifts underground with hidden bars that offers curated cocktails, intimate spaces, and exclusive entry experiences.
Delhi’s nightlife has always had different sides. Some places are loud, popular, and easy to spot. Others are quieter and you usually hear about them through people rather than finding them easily.
Now, a new wave of secret bars, often called 'Speakeasy', is quietly reshaping how the city unwinds after dark. These aren’t places people usually come across by chance. They have to look for them, and sometimes even make an effort to get in. There are no big signs or promotions, most people hear about them through others, which makes visiting them feel a bit more special.
The Concept: Hidden In Plain Sight
Imagine walking into a regular café or salon and finding out there’s a hidden bar tucked away behind a secret door. Or entering a hotel and having to look carefully for an unmarked entrance that leads to a small, cosy bar.
That’s what makes Delhi’s secret bar culture interesting, the entry itself feels like part of the experience.
These places are usually low-key and not easy to spot. Some may need a reservation, while others are known mostly through word of mouth. This keeps the crowd limited and ensures that only people who are truly interested in the vibe end up visiting.
Where You’ll Find Them
This underground trend is quietly spreading across some of Delhi’s most prominent neighborhoods:
- Panchsheel Park
- Greater Kailash II (GK2)
- Vasant Vihar
In these areas, speakeasies are emerging behind everyday storefronts, salons, sandwich shops and more. From the outside, nothing gives them away. Step inside, and the atmosphere shifts completely.
A Culture That Started It All
Delhi’s tryst with speakeasies dates back to 2012, when PCO (Pass Code Only) opened in Vasant Vihar. Widely regarded as India’s first speakeasy, it introduced the idea of entering a bar through a phone booth using a passcode.
But the goal wasn’t just novelty. It was about intention.
At a time when nightlife meant either loud nightclubs or formal hotel bars, PCO created space for something in between, serious cocktails in a controlled, intimate setting. The passcode wasn’t about secrecy for its own sake; it ensured that everyone inside wanted to be there.
More Than Just Drinks: The Atmosphere
What truly defines these hidden bars isn’t just their entrances, it’s what happens inside. The vibe is deliberate. Music stays in the background, often jazz, lighting is soft, conversations take center stage.
In a city that can feel overwhelming, these spaces offer calm.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are 'speakeasy' bars in Delhi?
How do you find these secret bars in Delhi?
These bars are not typically found by chance. You usually hear about them through word of mouth or may need a reservation to gain entry.
Where are these speakeasy bars typically located in Delhi?
They are emerging in prominent neighborhoods like Panchsheel Park, Greater Kailash II (GK2), and Vasant Vihar, often hidden behind everyday storefronts.
What makes the atmosphere of Delhi's speakeasy bars special?
These bars focus on a deliberate vibe with soft lighting, background music like jazz, and an intimate setting that allows conversations to take center stage.