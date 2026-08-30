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English NewsLifestyleDaulat Ki Chaat At Home: Follow This Easy Recipe To Recreate Old Delhi’s Famous Makhan Malai

Daulat Ki Chaat At Home: Follow This Easy Recipe To Recreate Old Delhi’s Famous Makhan Malai

Daulat Ki Chaat, also known as Makhan Malai, is a delicate Old Delhi sweet made with whipped full-fat milk. Topped with saffron, mawa, pistachios, rose petals, and peanut chikki.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Boil full-fat milk, add cream, tartar, refrigerate overnight.
  • Whisk chilled mixture on ice, forming frothy layers.
  • Infuse saffron into foam portion, then add garnishes.
  • Serve Daulat Ki Chaat immediately to retain texture.

How To Make Daulat Ki Chaat At Home: The very mention of Daulat Ki Chaat, a sweet found in the streets of Delhi, conjures up images of a sweet dish known for its flavor as well as its light and frothy texture. It's also known as Makhan Malai. As delicate as it looks, its preparation is equally unique.

This milk-based sweet is completely different from the usual chaat. The milk is thoroughly whipped into a light and creamy froth. It's topped with saffron, mawa, pistachios, rose petals, and silver foil. Visiting Old Delhi to taste it is a unique experience, but if you're eager to make Daulat ki Chaat at home, it's easy to prepare. Just a little patience is required.

What Is Needed To Make Daulat Ki Chaat?

To make Daulat ki Chaat at home, you'll need 1.5 liters of full-fat milk. Additionally, you'll need 1 cup of cream, half a teaspoon of cream of tartar, as many ice cubes as needed, and a generous pinch of saffron. Soak the saffron in a little water first. Peanut chikki, powdered sugar, grated mawa, chopped pistachios, and dried rose petals can be used to garnish the chaat. For a true Old Delhi vibe, you can also add edible silver foil.

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First, Prepare The Milk Properly

The true hallmark of Daulat ki Chaat is its light and fluffy texture. Therefore, it's important to start with the milk correctly. Bring full-fat milk to a boil in a deep saucepan. Stir the milk occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom. Once the milk has reached a full boil, turn off the heat and let it cool to room temperature. Then, transfer the cooled milk to a large bowl. Add cream and half a teaspoon of cream of tartar and whisk thoroughly. Cover the mixture and refrigerate overnight. Don't rush this step, as allowing the milk time to cool thoroughly makes it easier to prepare the foam later.

Now Prepare The Foam Of Daulat Ki Chaat

The next day, fill a large, wide bowl with ice cubes. Place the milk container on top to ensure the mixture remains thoroughly chilled. Using an electric hand blender, begin whisking the milk continuously. After a while, a light, frothy foam will begin to form on top of the milk. Gradually remove this foam and place it in a separate container. It's easier to whisk the mixture in batches rather than whisking it all at once.

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Now, add the water-soaked saffron to a portion of the prepared foam and whisk it thoroughly again. This will impart the saffron color and aroma to the foam. Remove the saffron foam into a separate container. Repeat this process until all the milk has been whipped. Refrigerate the resulting white and saffron foam for 10 to 15 minutes.

Give The Taste Of Old Delhi Like This

When the foam has cooled completely, transfer it to a serving bowl. First, place a layer of white foam, then top with the saffron foam. Now comes the most important garnish. Lightly crush the peanut chikki. Then, top the foam with powdered sugar, grated mawa, crushed peanut chikki, and chopped pistachios. Sprinkle lightly crushed dried rose petals on top. Finally, you can add some saffron threads and silver foil. Daulat ki Chaat is ready. Serve immediately after garnishing, as its foamy texture doesn't last long.

Keep These Things In Mind

The most important thing when making Daulat ki Chaat is to use full-fat milk. Lower-fat milk can make it difficult to achieve the desired froth and texture. Secondly, don't rush the milk. It takes some time to develop a good foam. You can adjust the amount of sugar to suit your taste. It's always best to serve it in a wide and slightly deep bowl. This helps maintain its delicate foam for longer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Daulat Ki Chaat?

Daulat Ki Chaat is a sweet dish from Delhi, also known as Makhan Malai. It's a unique milk-based sweet famous for its light, frothy texture and flavor.

What main ingredients are required to prepare Daulat Ki Chaat?

You will need 1.5 liters of full-fat milk, 1 cup of cream, and half a teaspoon of cream of tartar. Saffron, mawa, pistachios, rose petals, and silver foil are used for garnish.

Why is full-fat milk recommended for making Daulat Ki Chaat?

Full-fat milk is essential because lower-fat milk makes it difficult to achieve the desired froth and texture. It is crucial for developing a good, stable foam.

How soon should Daulat Ki Chaat be served after preparation?

Daulat Ki Chaat should be served immediately after garnishing. Its delicate, foamy texture does not last long, so prompt serving is key.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Delhi Street Food Daulat Ki Chaat Daulat Ki Chaat Recipe How To Make Daulat Ki Chaat Daulat Ki Chaat At Home Makhan Malai Milk Dessert Recipe Daulat Ki Chaat Ingredients
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