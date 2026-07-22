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English NewsLifestyleCockroaches In Your Kitchen? Get Rid Of Them Naturally With This Simple Home Remedy

Cockroaches In Your Kitchen? Get Rid Of Them Naturally With This Simple Home Remedy

Kitchen Pest Control: Cockroaches can contaminate food, spread harmful bacteria and pose health risks. Get rid of them naturally with a simple home remedy no pest control needed.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Persistent infestation requires professional pest control for effective eradication.

Spotting cockroaches in the kitchen is more than just an unpleasant sight it can be a serious hygiene concern. These pests can contaminate food, spread harmful bacteria and trigger allergies or asthma in sensitive individuals. While many people immediately think of expensive pest control services, a few effective home remedies and better kitchen habits can help keep cockroaches under control naturally. If cockroaches have started making frequent appearances in your kitchen, here's how you can tackle the problem without relying on harsh chemicals.

Keep Your Kitchen Clean And Dry

Cockroaches thrive in dark, damp places where food is easily available. Kitchen sinks, drains, cabinets, the space behind the refrigerator and gas stove are some of their favourite hiding spots.

To reduce the chances of an infestation:

  • Wipe kitchen counters after every meal.

  • Store food in airtight containers.

  • Clean up crumbs and spills immediately.

  • Empty the dustbin regularly.

  • Repair leaking taps and pipes, as cockroaches are attracted to moisture.

  • Avoid leaving dirty dishes in the sink overnight.

Maintaining a clean and dry kitchen is one of the simplest and most effective ways to discourage these pests.

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Try These Easy Home Remedies

Several natural ingredients commonly found at home can help drive cockroaches away.

Baking Soda and Sugar: Mix equal quantities of baking soda and sugar, then place the mixture in areas where cockroaches are commonly seen. The sugar attracts the insects, while the baking soda affects them after ingestion. Refresh the mixture every few days for better results.

Food-Grade Diatomaceous Earth: This natural powder works by damaging the outer protective layer of cockroaches, causing them to dehydrate. Sprinkle it only in dry corners, under cabinets and behind appliances, as moisture reduces its effectiveness.

Essential Oils: Peppermint, tea tree and eucalyptus oils act as natural repellents. Add a few drops to water in a spray bottle and spray around drains, cracks and kitchen corners. Their strong fragrance helps keep cockroaches away without using chemical pesticides.

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Natural Repellents That Also Work

Simple household ingredients can also help reduce cockroach activity. Crushed bay leaves placed inside cupboards, drawers and storage shelves act as a natural deterrent because cockroaches dislike their smell. Cleaning kitchen surfaces with a mixture of white vinegar and water helps remove grease, food residue and odours that attract pests. While vinegar does not kill cockroaches directly, regular cleaning makes your kitchen less inviting for them. If the infestation continues despite these measures, or cockroaches are appearing in large numbers, it may indicate a larger nesting problem that requires professional pest control. However, for minor infestations, combining good hygiene with these simple home remedies can go a long way in keeping your kitchen clean, safe and cockroach free.

Frequently Asked Questions

When should professional pest control be considered for cockroaches?

If the infestation continues despite home remedies, or if cockroaches appear in large numbers, it may indicate a larger nesting problem requiring professional pest control services.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kitchen Pest Control How To Get Rid Of Cockroaches Home Remedies For Cockroaches
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