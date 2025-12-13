Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleChristmas 2025: Beyond Gifts And Celebrations, Know The True Meaning Of Santa Claus This Year

Christmas 2025: Beyond Gifts And Celebrations, Know The True Meaning Of Santa Claus This Year

Christmas 2025 is not just about gifts and Santa Claus. Discover the deeper meaning of Santa, the message of Jesus Christ’s birth, and why grace, compassion, and hope are the true gifts of Christmas.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Christmas 2025: Christmas, celebrated every year on December 25, is often associated with Santa Claus, gifts, and festive decorations. From children to adults, everyone eagerly waits for Santa, and markets are filled with red hats, white beards, and images of gift-bearing figures. However, beyond the excitement of presents and celebrations, Christmas carries a deeper spiritual message. Santa Claus is not merely a symbol of gifts, but also represents God’s grace, compassion, and the power to remove darkness, despair, and suffering from life.

ALSO READ: 10 Weirdest Christmas Traditions Of The World That Will Leave You Stunned

The True Meaning Of Christmas Gifts

Exchanging gifts is a common tradition during Christmas. People greet each other with “Merry Christmas” and share presents, often dressed as Santa Claus. However, the true meaning of a Christmas gift goes far beyond material possessions. While modern times often measure gifts by their market value, the real gift is one that brings mental peace, inner calm, and hope. A true gift is one that dispels darkness from life, gives direction to the lost, awakens hope in the hearts of the hopeless, and brings a smile to weary faces. The birth of Jesus Christ conveys this very message.

Jesus Christ’s Birth: A Symbol Of God, Grace, And Gift

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

For Christians, Christmas is also observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ. Although the Bible does not specifically mention December 25 as the exact date of Jesus’ birth, historical beliefs suggest that Christmas celebrations began after His birth. Over time, December 25 came to be recognised as the day to honour His arrival. According to Christian beliefs, Jesus’ birth symbolises love, compassion, forgiveness, and divine grace. He taught that spiritual grace is the greatest gift of life, far more valuable than any material possession.

Who Was The Real Santa Claus?

(Image Source: Pinterest/giveusthisdaylp)
(Image Source: Pinterest/giveusthisdaylp)

The Santa Claus figure eagerly awaited during Christmas has its roots in history. According to historical accounts, Saint Nicholas was a Christian saint who lived in the 4th century and was widely known for his kindness and generosity toward the poor. He was especially famous for secretly helping those in need. Inspired by his compassion, people began quietly helping others during Christmas. Over time, anyone who selflessly helped others or brought joy to children came to be seen as Santa Claus, making Saint Nicholas the inspiration behind the modern-day Santa.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jesus Christ Christmas Celebrations Santa Claus Christmas 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Messi Event Organiser Arrested After Violent Chaos In Kolkata, Promises To Refund Tickets
Messi Event Organiser Arrested After Violent Chaos In Kolkata, Promises To Refund Tickets
Cities
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
'Deeply Shocked': Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi, His Fans After Kolkata Event Chaos
Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe': Check Station-Wise AQI
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe'
Cricket
Four Indian Cricketers Suspended Amid Fresh Match-Fixing Controversy
Four Indian Cricketers Suspended Amid Fresh Match-Fixing Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget