Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Share These Heartfelt Wishes And Messages With Your Family And Friends

The sacred festival of Chhath Puja 2025 is set to begin from October 25 to October 28, celebrated with immense devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and several parts of India. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this four-day festival symbolizes purity, faith, and gratitude towards nature. Devotees observe rigorous fasting, take holy dips in rivers, and offer arghya to the rising and setting sun, praying for good health, prosperity, and happiness.

As families gather near riverbanks and ghats, the air fills with devotion, folk songs, and the glow of thousands of diyas. To celebrate the spirit of this divine occasion, here are some heartfelt Chhath Puja 2025 messages and wishes you can share with your loved ones.

Heartfelt Messages For Chhath Puja 2025

May the divine light of the Sun God fill your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

As you offer arghya to the setting and rising sun, may your life be filled with endless success and positivity.

Chhath Puja reminds us of purity, devotion, and gratitude. Wishing you and your family a blessed and prosperous festival.

May Lord Surya bless your home with warmth, energy, and strength. Wishing you a joyous Chhath Puja!

Let’s celebrate this Chhath Puja by thanking nature and the divine for the gift of life and energy.

May this Chhath Puja bring along good fortune, harmony, and endless happiness in your life.

On this auspicious day, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with health, wealth, and serenity.

The rising sun brings hope, and the setting sun reminds us to be grateful. Have a divine and meaningful Chhath Puja.

May your devotion and prayers this Chhath Puja be rewarded with success and fulfillment.

As the rays of the Sun God shine upon you, may they bring peace, prosperity, and positivity into your life

Chhath Puja Wishes To Share