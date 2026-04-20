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HomeLifestyleChef Ranveer Brar Talks About Ayurveda Origin Of Aam Panna; Know Its 7 Health Benefits

Chef Ranveer Brar Talks About Ayurveda Origin Of Aam Panna; Know Its 7 Health Benefits

Beat summer heat with Ranveer Brar's easy Aam Panna. Pressure cook raw mangoes, blend with ginger, roasted spices, mint, and sugar. Serve chilled for tangy refreshment.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy Aam Panna recipe for summer.
  • Ancient Ayurvedic drink made from raw mangoes, spices, mint.
  • Recipe involves boiling, blending mangoes with ginger, spices, sugar.
  • Drink offers cooling, hydration, and digestive health benefits.

Aam Panna is a classic Indian summer drink made from raw mangoes. It beats the heat with its tangy, sweet taste and refreshing feel. Chef Ranveer Brar shares an easy recipe on his Instagram account. You boil raw mangoes, blend with spices like cumin, fennel, ginger, mint, and sugar to make a concentrate. Mix with cold water and ice for instant coolness. Perfect for hot days in April, this drink hydrates and energizes you. Try Ranveer Brar's simple steps for a homemade version full of flavor and health perks.

Origin Of Aam Panna

According to Chef Ranveer Brar, aam panna is an ancient Indian drink rooted in Ayurveda, not the Mughal era, stemming from the Sanskrit term panya (a drink). It is an indigenous, traditional summer cooler, designed for hydration, with regional variations like aam jhora (East) or kairicha panha (Maharashtra).

ALSO READ | Ranveer Brar’s Mango Shahi Tukda Is The Ultimate Summer Dessert You Need To Try

What Ranveer Brar's Aam Panna Recipe  

 Chef Ranveer Brar shows making Aam Panna. He starts by pressure cooking 5 medium raw mangoes with 2 cups water for 2-3 whistles until soft. Cool them, peel off skin, and scrape out the pulp into a bowl. Add sliced ginger. Soak 1 tbsp fennel seeds in water. For masala, dry roast 1 tbsp cumin seeds, 2-3 green cardamoms, 8-10 black peppercorns, and salt. Grind to fine powder. Blend pulp, ginger, soaked fennel, and masala into smooth paste. Add 1⅓ cups sugar and handful mint leaves, blend again with ice cubes. For serving, take 1-2 spoons concentrate in a glass, add ice cubes, cold water, mix well, and garnish with mint. He says it's quick, tasty, and great for summers.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

ALSO READ | Too Hot In Delhi? Try Kunal Kapur’s 10-Minute Cooling Drink To Beat 'Excessive Heat'

Health Benefits

  • Aam Panna cools the body in heat and prevents sunstroke (loo).
  • Raw mangoes give vitamin C for immunity and skin health.
  • Ginger and spices aid digestion, reduce bloating.
  • Mint refreshes and fights nausea.
  • Fennel and cumin boost energy, ease acidity.
  • It hydrates well, fights dehydration, and may help with anxiety due to natural electrolytes.
  • Low calories if less sugar used, good for weight watch.  

This April 2026, as sun peaks, Aam Panna revives you. This summer drink is all you need to boost your energy this summer season.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Aam Panna and how is it made?

Aam Panna is a refreshing Indian summer drink made from boiled raw mangoes. The pulp is blended with spices, sugar, and mint, then mixed with cold water and ice.

What are the origins of Aam Panna?

Chef Ranveer Brar states Aam Panna is an ancient Indian drink, rooted in Ayurveda and deriving from the Sanskrit word 'panya'. It's an indigenous summer cooler for hydration.

What are the health benefits of Aam Panna?

It cools the body, prevents sunstroke, and provides Vitamin C for immunity. The spices aid digestion, mint refreshes, and it hydrates effectively.

What ingredients are used in Chef Ranveer Brar's Aam Panna recipe?

The recipe includes raw mangoes, ginger, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, cardamom, black peppercorns, salt, sugar, and mint leaves.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Brar Indian Recipe Aam Panna Raw Mango Drink Summer Cooler Hydration Boost Digestion Aid Fennel Cumin Easy Homemade Tangy Sweet.
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