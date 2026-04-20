Chef Ranveer Brar Talks About Ayurveda Origin Of Aam Panna; Know Its 7 Health Benefits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy Aam Panna recipe for summer.

Ancient Ayurvedic drink made from raw mangoes, spices, mint.

Recipe involves boiling, blending mangoes with ginger, spices, sugar.

Drink offers cooling, hydration, and digestive health benefits.

Aam Panna is a classic Indian summer drink made from raw mangoes. It beats the heat with its tangy, sweet taste and refreshing feel. Chef Ranveer Brar shares an easy recipe on his Instagram account. You boil raw mangoes, blend with spices like cumin, fennel, ginger, mint, and sugar to make a concentrate. Mix with cold water and ice for instant coolness. Perfect for hot days in April, this drink hydrates and energizes you. Try Ranveer Brar's simple steps for a homemade version full of flavor and health perks.

Origin Of Aam Panna

According to Chef Ranveer Brar, aam panna is an ancient Indian drink rooted in Ayurveda, not the Mughal era, stemming from the Sanskrit term panya (a drink). It is an indigenous, traditional summer cooler, designed for hydration, with regional variations like aam jhora (East) or kairicha panha (Maharashtra).



ALSO READ | Ranveer Brar’s Mango Shahi Tukda Is The Ultimate Summer Dessert You Need To Try

What Ranveer Brar's Aam Panna Recipe

Chef Ranveer Brar shows making Aam Panna. He starts by pressure cooking 5 medium raw mangoes with 2 cups water for 2-3 whistles until soft. Cool them, peel off skin, and scrape out the pulp into a bowl. Add sliced ginger. Soak 1 tbsp fennel seeds in water. For masala, dry roast 1 tbsp cumin seeds, 2-3 green cardamoms, 8-10 black peppercorns, and salt. Grind to fine powder. Blend pulp, ginger, soaked fennel, and masala into smooth paste. Add 1⅓ cups sugar and handful mint leaves, blend again with ice cubes. For serving, take 1-2 spoons concentrate in a glass, add ice cubes, cold water, mix well, and garnish with mint. He says it's quick, tasty, and great for summers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

ALSO READ | Too Hot In Delhi? Try Kunal Kapur’s 10-Minute Cooling Drink To Beat 'Excessive Heat'

Health Benefits

Aam Panna cools the body in heat and prevents sunstroke (loo).

Raw mangoes give vitamin C for immunity and skin health.

Ginger and spices aid digestion, reduce bloating.

Mint refreshes and fights nausea.

Fennel and cumin boost energy, ease acidity.

It hydrates well, fights dehydration, and may help with anxiety due to natural electrolytes.

Low calories if less sugar used, good for weight watch.

This April 2026, as sun peaks, Aam Panna revives you. This summer drink is all you need to boost your energy this summer season.