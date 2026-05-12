Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt Arrives In Style Ahead Of Red Carpet Appearance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt arrived at Cannes in a tailored monochrome outfit.

She returns to the festival as L'Oréal Paris global ambassador.

Bhatt is expected to attend the opening ceremony on May 12.

Many Indian celebrities will attend the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The excitement around the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has officially begun, and Alia Bhatt is already making headlines with her stylish arrival in France ahead of the grand event.

After leaving a lasting impression with her Cannes debut in 2025, Alia is set to return to the prestigious film festival this year as India’s global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. The actor is also expected to attend the opening ceremony on May 12.

ALSO READ: From Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Gown To Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree: Bollywood’s Most Talked-About Cannes Looks

Alia Bhatt’s Chic Cannes Arrival Look Turns Heads

Alia Bhatt will be attending Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony 📸 pic.twitter.com/n4WwJJ9I2g — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 11, 2026

For her arrival at Cannes, Alia opted for a sharply tailored monochrome outfit that perfectly balanced elegance and power dressing. She wore a structured blazer featuring puffed shoulders and a cinched waist, paired with matching skinny trousers. Completing the look with luxury Gucci accessories, the actor once again showcased her refined fashion sensibility.

Before heading to the French Riviera, Alia was spotted at Mumbai Airport in the early hours of Monday as she departed for France. Her airport appearance quickly grabbed attention online, with fans eagerly waiting to see what she wears on the Cannes red carpet this year.

Indian Celebrities Set To Shine At Cannes 2026

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is expected to witness a strong Indian presence across multiple film industries and creative sectors.

Alongside Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also return to the festival as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. A Cannes regular for years, Aishwarya remains one of the most anticipated Indian celebrities on the iconic red carpet.

Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Cannes debut with his film Chardikala. He will reportedly be joined by co-star Roopi Gill for the event.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will attend Cannes as part of India’s official delegation in his role as the director of the International Film Festival of India.

Marathi cinema is also expected to make its mark at the festival, with veteran actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf likely to attend alongside actor Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi.

Gujarati cinema will reportedly be represented by actor-producer Mansi Parekh and singer-producer Parthiv Gohil.

Meanwhile, Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram is expected to take his film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy and Pooja Batra, are also expected to attend the global event.

Cannes Film Festival 2026

The Cannes Film Festival, scheduled from May 12 to May 23 in France, remains one of the world’s most prestigious celebrations of cinema and fashion. Over the years, Indian celebrities have transformed Cannes into a global platform for showcasing not just films, but also the country’s evolving fashion and cultural influence.