Cancer Treatment Gets Cheaper: Govt Cuts Prices Of 137 Anti-Cancer Drugs By Up To 70%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This expands on 2019 price controls for 42 drugs.

Government Slashes Prices Of 137 Anti-Cancer Drugs: The central government has taken a major step toward reducing the cost of cancer treatment. The prices of 137 drugs used in cancer treatment in the country will soon be reduced. According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, these drugs have been brought under the scope of Trade Margin Rationalization (TMR). Following this, the maximum retail price (MRP) of these drugs could be reduced by up to 70% compared to the current price. The new rates will be effective from November 9, 2026.

This decision could directly impact patients and families who are facing the cost of long and expensive cancer treatment. According to the government, the price reduction will depend on the current price of individual drugs and their trade margins. This means that not all 137 drugs will necessarily be 70% cheaper, but those with higher trade margins may see a significant reduction in their MRP.

Why Will The Prices Of 137 Cancer Drugs Decrease?

According to the ministry, 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs have been brought under the TMR. The trade margin on these drugs will be limited to 30% of the MRP. This aims to control the additional margins added to drug prices at the distribution and retail channel levels. The government states that this will ensure patients get essential medicines at lower prices, while also protecting the legitimate revenue interests of pharmaceutical companies.

These drugs include many used to treat various types of cancer. These include some immunotherapy drugs used to treat more than 20 types of cancer. They also include denosumab, used for breast and prostate cancer patients; pegfilgrastim, used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients; and bevacizumab, used to treat colon, ovarian, and cervical cancer.

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Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab And Osimertinib Are Also On The List

The ministry said that the MRP of widely used anti-cancer drugs like pembrolizumab, durvalumab and osimertinib may also be reduced. The list also includes abemaciclib, abiraterone acetate, acalabrutinib, alectinib, atezolizumab, bevacizumab, cetuximab, daratumumab, denosumab, nivolumab, olaparib, palbociclib, pertuzumab, pemetrexed, ribociclib, sunitinib, venetoclax and several others.

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How Low Can Medical Bills Be?

The question now is how much a 70% price reduction will reduce patients' medical bills. The government has not stated a uniform 70% reduction for all medicines. The price reduction will be determined based on each medicine's current price to stockist or price to distributor and its trade margin.

The ministry also provided an example to illustrate this. If the current MRP of a non-scheduled anti-cancer drug is Rs 300 and the PTS/PTD (price received by the stockist or distributor) is Rs 70, the maximum revised MRP based on the new formula could be Rs 100 plus applicable GST. In this example, the MRP could drop from Rs 300 to Rs 100 plus GST.

Patients Will Get Medicines At Lower Prices From November 9

The new prices will be effective from November 9, 2026. The government has directed pharmaceutical companies to inform the NPPA of the revised prices within seven days of the gazette notification. Companies must display the new prices on their websites and also disseminate this information to retailers and hospitals. Retailers and hospitals must sell these drugs at the reduced prices effective November 9. Hospitals have been instructed to prominently display the revised prices on their pharmacies as well as on their websites.

The Prices Of Cancer Medicines Were Also Reduced In 2019

This isn't the first step toward reducing the prices of cancer drugs. In 2019, the government implemented price controls for 42 anti-cancer drugs, reducing their prices by up to 90%. Now, bringing 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs under the ambit of the TMR (Trimester of Prescription Drugs) has further regulated prices.

How To Check The New Price?

Patients and their families can use the Pharma Sahi Daam app and the NPPA website to check the new prices. According to the government, revised prices will be made available on these platforms. Therefore, before purchasing a medicine, please check the MRP and ensure that you are being charged the revised price effective November 9, 2026.