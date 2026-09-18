Budget Traveller | Visiting Guwahati During Ganesh Chaturthi? Add These 6 Temples To Your List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guwahati celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with significant devotion and enthusiasm.

City features diverse Ganesha temples, from historic to natural shrines.

Temples feature ancient, rock-cut, and naturally formed Ganesha idols.

Shrines are situated across Guwahati, including outskirts and riverside.

Guwahati, Assam’s capital and a major gateway to Northeast India, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion, music, processions and crowded temples. While Maharashtra is widely associated with the festival, Guwahati also observes the occasion with enthusiasm. Devotees gather at several revered shrines dedicated to Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles. From historic temples in the city to naturally formed rock shrines near the Brahmaputra, these places offer a glimpse into the region’s religious traditions. Here are six popular Ganesh temples in and around Guwahati that devotees can consider visiting during Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

Famous Ganesh Temples In Guwahati

Latasil Ganesh Mandir

Located in Uzan Bazar, Latasil Ganesh Mandir is among Guwahati’s best-known and oldest Ganesh shrines. The temple attracts a large number of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi. Although the present structure has a modern marble finish, the shrine reportedly began as a modest Assamese-style house with a tin roof. Over the years, it has developed into an important place of worship for residents and visitors.

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Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir

Situated in the Ganeshguri area, this temple is closely associated with the locality’s identity. The area itself is believed to have been named after Lord Ganesha. The shrine is considered historically significant, with references to the temple reportedly appearing in an inscription dating back to 1577 AD. According to local belief, Lord Ganesha here acts as a guardian of Guwahati’s entrance and protects devotees from obstacles.

Dwarpal Ganesh Temple

The Dwarpal Ganesh Temple is a rock-cut shrine located at the foothills of Nilachal Hill and forms part of the wider Kamakhya Temple complex.

The shrine is associated with Lord Ganesha’s traditional role as a dwarpal, or gatekeeper. The rock carving is believed to be ancient, while local legends connect the route around Nilachal Hill with Narakasura, the demon king who is said to have constructed it in a single night. The temple’s location adds to its religious importance for visitors exploring the Kamakhya area.

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Unique Ganesh Shrines Around Guwahati

Narengi Tiniali Ganesh Temple

The Ganesh Temple at Narengi Tiniali is known for its distinctive idol, which devotees believe emerged naturally from the roots of an old tree. The shrine is located near the junction of Narengi Tinali and Chandrapur Road. Its unusual origin and simple setting make it a notable place of worship for people looking for lesser-known Ganesh temples in Guwahati.

Hatisila Ganesh Temple, Panikhaiti

Located in Panikhaiti along the banks of the Brahmaputra, Hatisila Ganesh Temple is recognised for its natural rock formation, which resembles the front of an elephant.

The name ‘Hatisila’ comes from two words: ‘hati’, meaning elephant, and ‘sila’, meaning rock. Inside a cave, devotees worship a naturally formed rock believed to represent Lord Ganesha. The temple’s riverside setting and unusual geological formation make it different from conventional temple structures.

Shri Shri Ganesh Mandir, Jorabat

The Shri Shri Ganesh Mandir at Jorabat is situated on the outskirts of Guwahati, close to the Assam-Meghalaya border. The temple is a familiar landmark for travellers using National Highway 37. Its location makes it a convenient stop for devotees and visitors travelling between Assam and Meghalaya. During festive occasions, the shrine becomes a place where people gather to offer prayers and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi In Guwahati

Guwahati’s Ganesh temples reflect the city’s long-standing religious traditions and the continuing popularity of Ganesh worship in Assam. During Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, devotees can visit these shrines to participate in prayers, observe rituals and experience the festival atmosphere across the city.

Note: Visitors should check local timings, traffic arrangements, and festival-related restrictions before planning their visit.

Budget Details For Visiting Guwahati’s Ganesh Temples

A visit to Guwahati’s Ganesh temples can be planned on a modest budget. Local bus fares and shared autos may cost around Rs 20– Rs 60 per person for short distances, while app-based cabs or private taxis can be more expensive depending on the route and traffic. Travellers may keep aside approximately Rs 300– Rs 800 for local transport while visiting multiple temples in and around the city. Food at local eateries may cost Rs 100– Rs 250 per person, while basic accommodation in Guwahati can start from around Rs 800–Rs 1,500 per night. Visitors should also keep some money for offerings, flowers, and prasad.

Note: The costs mentioned below are indicative estimates for budget travellers. Actual fares may vary depending on the festival rush, travel dates, accommodation type, and booking time.