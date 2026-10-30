Budget Traveller | Planning A Trip To Israel From India? Explore These 7 Places Under Rs 4 Lakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israel offers diverse attractions; 7-day trip costs ₹1.5-3.5 lakhs.

Explore historic Jerusalem, vibrant Tel Aviv, and unique Dead Sea.

Visit Galilee, Eilat, Negev; save money with smart planning.

Israel offers a mix of ancient history, religious landmarks, beautiful beaches, desert landscapes and adventure activities. From the historic streets of Jerusalem to the scenic Dead Sea and the Red Sea coastline, the country has several destinations worth exploring.

For Indian travellers planning an international holiday, Israel can be an interesting destination. However, it is not among the cheapest international travel options. A seven-day trip from India can cost approximately Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh per person, depending on flights, accommodation, food and sightseeing choices.

Here are seven places to explore in Israel, along with their estimated expenses to help you plan your travel budget.

1. Jerusalem: Explore The City's Historic Streets

Jerusalem is known for its historical, cultural and religious significance. The city offers a glimpse into thousands of years of history and is home to several important landmarks.

Visitors can explore the Western Wall, Dome of the Rock, Temple Mount and the narrow lanes of the Old City. The Via Dolorosa, Muslim Quarter and Christian Quarter are also worth visiting. Walking through these historic neighbourhoods is an economical way to discover the city's heritage.

Estimated expenses: Budget accommodation can cost Rs 3,000-Rs 5,500 per night, while food may cost Rs 800-Rs 2,000 per meal. Local bus journeys generally cost around Rs 150-Rs 200. Some attractions are free to explore, while others have separate entry charges.

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2. Tel Aviv: Beaches, Cafes And Shopping

Tel Aviv offers a modern atmosphere with lively cafes, shopping streets and beautiful beaches. It is a suitable destination for travellers who want to enjoy city life alongside seaside views.

The city's Mediterranean coastline is popular for swimming, surfing and relaxing. Visitors can also explore Old Jaffa, known for its historic buildings, stone-paved streets, local shops and scenic views. Several beaches and neighbourhoods can be explored without spending much on sightseeing.

Estimated expenses: Budget hostels cost approximately Rs 2,500-Rs 4,500 per night, while mid-range hotels can cost Rs 8,000-Rs 14,000. Affordable meals may cost Rs 600-Rs 1,500, and local bus journeys can cost around Rs 150-Rs 200.

3. Nazareth: Experience Arab Culture And History

Nazareth is known for its cultural heritage and religious significance. Its markets, traditional streets and local food offer visitors an opportunity to experience Arab culture.

The Church of the Annunciation is one of the city's major attractions. Travellers can also explore the old market, surrounding gardens and religious landmarks featuring mosaics and artwork from different parts of the world.

Estimated expenses: Budget accommodation costs approximately Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 per night. Meals can cost Rs 600-Rs 1,500, while local transportation may require Rs 150-Rs 300 per journey. Keep an additional Rs 500-Rs 1,500 aside for sightseeing and other local experiences.

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4. Sea Of Galilee: Enjoy Scenic Views And Boat Rides

The Sea of Galilee is a freshwater lake known for its natural beauty and religious history. It is a good destination for travellers interested in peaceful surroundings and outdoor activities.

Mount Arbel is a popular viewpoint offering expansive views of the lake. Visitors can also enjoy boat rides, cycling and walking around the surrounding areas. The region is particularly appealing to nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

Estimated expenses: Accommodation in the surrounding region can cost Rs 3,000-Rs 6,000 per night, while meals may cost Rs 700-Rs 1,500. Local transportation can require Rs 300-Rs 800, depending on the distance. Boat rides and other activities may cost approximately Rs 1,000-Rs 3,000.

5. Eilat: Explore The Red Sea And Coral Reefs

Located along the Red Sea, Eilat is popular for its beaches, hotels, shopping centres and marine attractions. It is particularly famous for snorkelling and opportunities to explore underwater marine life.

Visitors can spot colourful fish and coral reefs in the clear waters. Adventure enthusiasts can also explore the Red Canyon, known for its sandstone formations and trekking routes.

Estimated expenses: Budget accommodation costs approximately Rs 4,000-Rs 7,000 per night. Food may cost Rs 800-Rs 1,800 per meal, while local transportation can require Rs 200-Rs 500 per journey. Snorkelling and other water activities may cost Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000, depending on the package.

6. Negev Desert: A Destination For Adventure Lovers

The Negev Desert is known for its dramatic landscapes, rocky valleys, hiking trails and natural viewpoints. It is a popular choice for travellers interested in outdoor activities and exploring Israel's desert terrain.

Ein Avdat features an oasis surrounded by impressive desert scenery. Visitors can also head to Mitzpe Ramon, which is famous for the Ramon Crater and its panoramic viewpoints. Guided hikes and desert excursions offer opportunities to explore the region more closely.

Estimated expenses: Budget accommodation can cost Rs 3,500-Rs 7,000 per night, while meals may cost Rs 700-Rs 1,500. Local transport and shared tours can require Rs 1,000-Rs 3,000. Guided hikes and adventure activities may cost an additional Rs 1,500-Rs 4,000.

7. Dead Sea: Experience Floating In Salt-Rich Waters

The Dead Sea is one of Israel's most distinctive natural attractions. Its extremely salty water allows visitors to float on the surface, making it a popular experience among international tourists.

The surrounding region also has several attractions worth exploring. Masada Fortress, situated on a high rocky plateau, is known for its historical significance and spectacular views. Visitors can also explore Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, which features walking trails, flowing streams and waterfalls.

Estimated expenses: Accommodation in the surrounding region can cost Rs 4,000-Rs 8,000 per night. Meals may cost Rs 800-Rs 1,800, while local transportation can require Rs 500-Rs 1,500. Keep approximately Rs 1,000-Rs 3,000 aside for Masada entry and other activities.

How Much Does A Seven-Day Israel Trip Cost From India?

The overall cost of travelling to Israel depends on flight availability, accommodation preferences and the number of destinations included in the itinerary.

For a seven-day trip from Delhi, return flights can cost approximately Rs 55,000-Rs 95,000 per person. Visa expenses may be around Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000, subject to applicable fees.

Accommodation for six nights can cost Rs 48,000-Rs 1,08,000, depending on whether you choose budget hostels or mid-range hotels. Food expenses for seven days may range between Rs 21,000 and Rs 52,500.

Local transportation can require another Rs 10,500-Rs 28,000, while sightseeing and activities may cost Rs 15,000-Rs 35,000. Travel insurance can add approximately Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 to the overall budget.

Considering these expenses, a seven-day Israel trip can cost approximately Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh per person.

How To Save Money On Your Israel Trip?

Travellers can manage their expenses by planning their itinerary and making a few practical choices.

Book Flights In Advance: Compare airlines and connecting routes to find more affordable fares. Flexible travel dates can also help reduce flight expenses.

Compare airlines and connecting routes to find more affordable fares. Flexible travel dates can also help reduce flight expenses. Choose Budget Accommodation: Hostels, guesthouses and shared stays are generally more economical than hotels.

Hostels, guesthouses and shared stays are generally more economical than hotels. Use Public Transportation: Buses and trains can help reduce local travel expenses compared to private taxis.

Buses and trains can help reduce local travel expenses compared to private taxis. Explore Free Attractions: Beaches, historic neighbourhoods and several walking routes can be enjoyed without expensive entry tickets.

Beaches, historic neighbourhoods and several walking routes can be enjoyed without expensive entry tickets. Choose Local Food: Falafel, hummus and shawarma are popular local options that can be more affordable than restaurant dining.

Falafel, hummus and shawarma are popular local options that can be more affordable than restaurant dining. Plan Destinations Together: Group nearby attractions to avoid unnecessary travel and additional transportation costs.

Best Time To Visit Israel

Spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are generally considered pleasant periods for sightseeing. These seasons offer comparatively comfortable conditions for exploring cities, beaches and outdoor attractions.

However, travellers should check current weather conditions, flight operations and security advisories before finalising their plans. Indian tourists should also verify the latest Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advisory, visa requirements and entry conditions before booking their journey.