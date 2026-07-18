Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This offbeat, affordable destination is accessible from Imphal.

Away from the usual tourist trail, Ukhrul in Manipur is a destination that rewards travellers with untouched natural beauty, peaceful landscapes and rich tribal heritage. Surrounded by mist-covered hills, dense forests and scenic valleys, this charming hill town is home to the vibrant Tangkhul Naga community and offers experiences that blend adventure, culture and nature. From rare flowers found nowhere else on Earth to ancient limestone caves and sprawling tea estates, Ukhrul is perfect for travellers looking for an offbeat getaway. Better still, it is an affordable destination that can easily be explored on a modest budget.

Five Places You Shouldn't Miss In Ukhrul

1. Shirui Kashong Hills

The iconic Shirui Kashong Hills are best known as the only place in the world where the rare Shirui Lily, the state flower of Manipur, blooms naturally. Covered in mist during the monsoon, the hills are a paradise for trekkers and photographers.

Budget Plan

Entry: Free

Local transport: Rs300–Rs600 (shared taxi)

Food: Rs300–Rs500

Approximate budget: Rs800–Rs1,500 per person

2. Nillai Tea Estate

Nestled amid rolling green hills, Nillai Tea Estate offers a refreshing escape into nature. Visitors can walk through the plantations, learn about tea processing and enjoy freshly brewed local tea while soaking in panoramic views.

Budget Plan

Tea estate visit: Rs100–Rs300 (if applicable)

Meals: Rs300–Rs500

Local transport: Rs300–Rs500

Approximate budget: Rs1,000–Rs1,800 per person

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3. Khangkhui Cave

Located around 15 km from Ukhrul town, Khangkhui Cave is one of Manipur's most fascinating natural attractions. The limestone cave is believed to date back to the Palaeolithic era and once served as a shelter during World War II. Its naturally formed chambers and rock formations make it a must-visit for history enthusiasts and adventure lovers alike.

Budget Plan

Entry fee: Rs20–Rs100

Transport: Rs400–Rs700

Snacks: Rs200–Rs400

Approximate budget: Rs800–Rs1,500 per person

Adventure, Nature And Budget Travel Combined

4. Khayang Peak

Standing among the highest peaks in the region, Khayang Peak offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and hills. The trekking trail is popular among adventure enthusiasts, while sunrise and sunset here are simply unforgettable.

Budget Plan

Trekking: Free

Local guide (optional): Rs500–Rs1,000 (group)

Food: Rs300–Rs500

Approximate budget: Rs1,000–Rs2,000 per person

5. Hundung Mangva Cave

About 7 km from Ukhrul town, Hundung Mangva Cave is another spectacular limestone cave featuring beautiful stalactites and stalagmites. Traditional Tangkhul Naga motifs at the entrance and fascinating local folklore make this destination even more special.

Budget Plan

Entry: Free or nominal fee

Transport: Rs300–Rs600

Meals: Rs300–Rs500

Approximate budget: Rs800–Rs1,500 per person

How To Reach Ukhrul And Estimated Trip Budget

Ukhrul is approximately 84 km from Imphal and can be reached in about three hours by road via National Highway 150. Shared taxis, private cabs and buses operate regularly from Imphal. The town is also connected to Kohima through Jessami.

Estimated Daily Budget

Budget accommodation: Rs800–Rs1,500

Food: Rs500–Rs800

Local transport: Rs500–Rs1,000

Sightseeing: Rs300–Rs800

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Total Estimated Budget: Rs2,500–Rs4,000 per person per day

For travellers seeking misty mountains, hidden caves, scenic tea gardens and authentic tribal culture without spending a fortune, Ukhrul is one of Northeast India's most rewarding offbeat destinations. Whether you're a trekker, photographer or simply looking for a peaceful escape, this charming hill town promises memories that will stay with you long after your journey ends.