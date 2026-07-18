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English NewsLifestyleBudget Traveller | Add These 5 Untouched Hill Destinations In Manipur To Your Travel Bucket List

Budget Traveller | Add These 5 Untouched Hill Destinations In Manipur To Your Travel Bucket List

Nestled amid misty hills, Ukhrul is one of Manipur's hidden gems. Explore five must-visit attractions, from scenic peaks and ancient caves to lush tea estates and breathtaking landscapes.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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  • This offbeat, affordable destination is accessible from Imphal.

Away from the usual tourist trail, Ukhrul in Manipur is a destination that rewards travellers with untouched natural beauty, peaceful landscapes and rich tribal heritage. Surrounded by mist-covered hills, dense forests and scenic valleys, this charming hill town is home to the vibrant Tangkhul Naga community and offers experiences that blend adventure, culture and nature. From rare flowers found nowhere else on Earth to ancient limestone caves and sprawling tea estates, Ukhrul is perfect for travellers looking for an offbeat getaway. Better still, it is an affordable destination that can easily be explored on a modest budget.

Five Places You Shouldn't Miss In Ukhrul

1. Shirui Kashong Hills

The iconic Shirui Kashong Hills are best known as the only place in the world where the rare Shirui Lily, the state flower of Manipur, blooms naturally. Covered in mist during the monsoon, the hills are a paradise for trekkers and photographers.

Budget Plan

  • Entry: Free

  • Local transport: Rs300–Rs600 (shared taxi)

  • Food: Rs300–Rs500

  • Approximate budget: Rs800–Rs1,500 per person

2. Nillai Tea Estate

Nestled amid rolling green hills, Nillai Tea Estate offers a refreshing escape into nature. Visitors can walk through the plantations, learn about tea processing and enjoy freshly brewed local tea while soaking in panoramic views.

Budget Plan

  • Tea estate visit: Rs100–Rs300 (if applicable)

  • Meals: Rs300–Rs500

  • Local transport: Rs300–Rs500

  • Approximate budget: Rs1,000–Rs1,800 per person

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3. Khangkhui Cave

Located around 15 km from Ukhrul town, Khangkhui Cave is one of Manipur's most fascinating natural attractions. The limestone cave is believed to date back to the Palaeolithic era and once served as a shelter during World War II. Its naturally formed chambers and rock formations make it a must-visit for history enthusiasts and adventure lovers alike.

Budget Plan

  • Entry fee: Rs20–Rs100

  • Transport: Rs400–Rs700

  • Snacks: Rs200–Rs400

  • Approximate budget: Rs800–Rs1,500 per person

Adventure, Nature And Budget Travel Combined

4. Khayang Peak

Standing among the highest peaks in the region, Khayang Peak offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and hills. The trekking trail is popular among adventure enthusiasts, while sunrise and sunset here are simply unforgettable.

Budget Plan

  • Trekking: Free

  • Local guide (optional): Rs500–Rs1,000 (group)

  • Food: Rs300–Rs500

  • Approximate budget: Rs1,000–Rs2,000 per person

5. Hundung Mangva Cave

About 7 km from Ukhrul town, Hundung Mangva Cave is another spectacular limestone cave featuring beautiful stalactites and stalagmites. Traditional Tangkhul Naga motifs at the entrance and fascinating local folklore make this destination even more special.

Budget Plan

  • Entry: Free or nominal fee

  • Transport: Rs300–Rs600

  • Meals: Rs300–Rs500

  • Approximate budget: Rs800–Rs1,500 per person

How To Reach Ukhrul And Estimated Trip Budget

Ukhrul is approximately 84 km from Imphal and can be reached in about three hours by road via National Highway 150. Shared taxis, private cabs and buses operate regularly from Imphal. The town is also connected to Kohima through Jessami.

Estimated Daily Budget

  • Budget accommodation: Rs800–Rs1,500

  • Food: Rs500–Rs800

  • Local transport: Rs500–Rs1,000

  • Sightseeing: Rs300–Rs800

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Total Estimated Budget: Rs2,500–Rs4,000 per person per day

For travellers seeking misty mountains, hidden caves, scenic tea gardens and authentic tribal culture without spending a fortune, Ukhrul is one of Northeast India's most rewarding offbeat destinations. Whether you're a trekker, photographer or simply looking for a peaceful escape, this charming hill town promises memories that will stay with you long after your journey ends.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the estimated daily budget for visiting Ukhrul?

Ukhrul is an affordable destination, with an estimated daily budget ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 per person. This typically covers accommodation, food, local transport, and sightseeing.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur Tourism Ukhrul Travel Guide Ukhrul Tourism
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