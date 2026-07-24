Budget Traveller | 6 Budget Indian Getaways Under Rs15,000 For Travel Maxxing And Room Rotting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India offers budget-friendly destinations for both travel preferences.

Travel is no longer just about ticking landmarks off a bucket list. Today's travellers are choosing holidays that reflect their mood, personality and pace. While some prefer squeezing every possible experience into a short getaway, others simply want a comfortable stay where they can disconnect from work, social media and daily responsibilities. These two contrasting approaches have become popular on social media as travel maxxing and room rotting. Travel maxxing is all about maximising every moment with sightseeing, food trails and adventure, while room rotting embraces slow travel, where the accommodation itself becomes the destination.

Whether you want an action-packed escape or a relaxing retreat, India has destinations for both and you don't necessarily need a big budget. Here's where to go.

Travel Maxxing: Pack Your Itinerary, Not Just Your Bags

Travel maxxing is perfect for travellers who believe every hour of a holiday should count. From sunrise viewpoints and heritage walks to local food and hidden gems, this style is all about experiencing as much as possible.

Hampi, Karnataka

Estimated Budget: Rs6,000–Rs9,000 per person (3 Days/2 Nights)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a paradise for history lovers and adventure seekers alike. Spend your days exploring the magnificent ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, climbing the famous boulder hills for sunset, crossing the Tungabhadra River in a coracle and café hopping in Virupapur Gaddi. Renting a scooter is one of the best ways to cover the vast landscape.

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Kashi (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh

Estimated Budget: Rs5,000–Rs8,000 per person (2 Days/2 Nights)

Varanasi offers a sensory overload in the best possible way. Begin your morning with the iconic Subah-e-Banaras, take a boat ride on the Ganges, wander through centuries-old lanes, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and end your evening at the mesmerising Ganga Aarti. Don't leave without trying local favourites like kachori sabzi, tamatar chaat and Banarasi lassi.

Room Rotting: Slow Down And Simply Recharge

If your ideal holiday involves sleeping in, reading a book, enjoying scenic views and doing absolutely nothing without feeling guilty, room rotting might be your perfect travel style.

Kumarakom & Alleppey, Kerala

Estimated Budget: Rs9,000–Rs15,000 per person (2 Days/2 Nights)

Kerala's backwaters are made for slow living. Stay on a traditional houseboat or book a lakeside resort, enjoy freshly prepared seafood and Kerala cuisine, and spend your day watching houseboats drift past coconut-lined canals. There is no pressure to sightsee the peaceful surroundings do all the work.

Vagamon, Kerala

Estimated Budget: Rs6,000–Rs10,000 per person (2 Days/2 Nights)

Hidden away in Kerala's Western Ghats, Vagamon offers mist-covered hills, pine forests and charming cottages. Wake up to cool mountain air, sip locally grown tea, enjoy leisurely walks or simply relax with uninterrupted valley views. It's an ideal destination for anyone looking to escape crowded tourist hotspots.

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Kabini, Karnataka

Estimated Budget: Rs12,000–Rs20,000 per person (2 Days/2 Nights)

Kabini is where luxury meets nature. Riverside eco-resorts and forest lodges offer the perfect setting to disconnect from everyday life. Spend your time by the pool, watch birds from your balcony or opt for a leisurely wildlife safari if you feel like stepping out. Even doing nothing here feels worthwhile.

Which Travel Style Is Right For You?

There's no right or wrong way to travel. If discovering hidden cafés, exploring heritage sites and fitting five experiences into a single day excites you, travel maxxing is likely your style. But if your idea of a perfect holiday is sleeping late, reading by the window and enjoying long, unhurried meals, room rotting could be exactly what you need. The best part is that both travel styles can be enjoyed without overspending. With smart planning, affordable stays and budget-friendly transport, these destinations offer memorable experiences across different price points. Ultimately, the perfect trip isn't about how much you do it's about returning home feeling exactly the way you hoped to.