Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Desert regions, Pachmarhi also offer clear stargazing opportunities.

September offers a golden chance for stargazers to witness the Milky Way across dark and cloudy skies. Experiencing nightlife with the Milky Way feels so dreamy and imaginary, something truly magical. Where the beauty of stars hides behind pollution and city lights, there are still some hidden gems waiting to be explored.

Places for star lovers, places that feel like a scene or a wallpaper. From imagining it to witnessing it, there are some places you need to know where you can gaze at stars with dark skies and experience a wholesome moment. From high-altitude destinations like Ladakh, Spiti Valley and Munsiyari to desert areas such as Jaisalmer and the Rann of Kutch, these are some of the best stargazing locations where monsoon rain will not ruin your bucket list.

Monsoon is generally not considered the ideal month to plan a trip for stargazing because of unexpected rain and changing weather.

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If You Love Stargazing And Planning To Experience Nature’s Best Gift, These Places Won’t Ruin Your Dreams

1. Ladakh

Known for its high-altitude skies and location away from pollution and noise, Ladakh is one of the best places for stargazing.

Ladakh serves one of the most beautiful skies and spots to sit peacfully and witness sky full of stars.

Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley are among the best places to witness the Milky Way, precisely from May to September.

Budget: Around Rs 22,000–Rs 30,000 per person for a budget trip, including travel, stay, food and local transport.

2. Spiti Valley

surrounded by mountains and city lights , known for its barren landscape,

Spiti Valley attracts travellers who want to spot the Milky Way while enjoying its beautiful roads and breathtaking surroundings.

It provides a spot for astrophotography

Budget: Around Rs 15,000– Rs 20,000 per person, including basic stay, food and shared transport.

3. Pachmarhi

The Hill Station in Madhya Pradesh offers incredible escape from the monotonous life

It serves the night skies along with colourful skies and sunsets that bring peace and pull you away from the chaos.

Budget: Around Rs 5,000– Rs 9,000 per person for a 2–3 day budget trip.

4. Jaisalmer

Watching The Milky Way stretch across the sky while sitting on the golden dunes of Rajasthan

It offers beautiful desert dunes with a stunning setting to view the Milky Way.

Budget: Around Rs 5,000- Rs 9,000 per person for a 2–3 day budget trip.

5. Rann Of Kutch

The vast white salt creates almost an unreal setting for star gazing under the sky in Gujrat

White salty flats provide one of the best spots to gaze at the stars and experience the beauty of the night sky.

Budget: Around Rs 7,000 – Rs12,000 per person, depending on travel and accommodation choices.

Take a break from your work and imagine lying on the grass, mountains or desert and counting stars under a sky full of stars. Don’t just imagine it. It’s time to pack your bags and live the golden period of your life. These are some of India’s beautiful hidden gems that you should add to your bucket list. Places away from pollution, noise and chaos.

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Budget Note: These are approximate per-person estimates and can vary depending on the departure city, travel dates, accommodation and mode of transport.