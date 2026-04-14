Bohag Bihu 2026: 8 Delicious Dishes You’ll Want To Try Immediately

Food during Bohag Bihu is very special because it represents prosperity, nature, and happiness. The dishes are made from fresh harvest ingredients like rice, sesame seeds, and bamboo shoots. Cooking and sharing food brings families together and helps pass traditions from elders to younger generations. Each dish has cultural value and shows the simple and natural lifestyle of Assam.

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8 Bohag Bihu Dishes Every Assamese Have On This Day

Til Pitha

Til Pitha is a sweet rice roll filled with black sesame seeds and jaggery. It is made by spreading rice flour on a pan, adding the sweet filling, and rolling it carefully. It tastes crunchy outside and soft, sweet, and nutty inside.

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Narikol Laru

Narikol Laru is a sweet ball made from grated coconut and jaggery. The mixture is cooked and shaped into small balls. It tastes chewy, sweet, and full of coconut flavor, and is often shared with guests.

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Ghila Pitha

Ghila Pitha is a fried rice cake made using rice flour, jaggery, and sometimes banana. The dough is shaped into small balls and deep-fried. It is crispy outside and soft and fluffy inside with a mildly sweet taste.