Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleBohag Bihu 2026: 8 Delicious Dishes You’ll Want To Try Immediately

Bohag Bihu 2026: 8 Delicious Dishes You’ll Want To Try Immediately

Bohag Bihu celebrates joy, harvest, and tradition through delicious Assamese dishes. From sweet pithas to flavorful curries, each recipe reflects culture and togetherness, bringing families closer.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bohag Bihu celebrates Assamese New Year, spring, and harvest season.
  • Traditional dishes represent prosperity, nature, and togetherness.
  • Dishes like Til Pitha and Narikol Laru are sweet rice delights.
  • Savory options include Khar, Masor Tenga, and pork with bamboo.

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is the most joyful festival of Assam that marks the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. It celebrates new beginnings, happiness, and the start of the harvest season. People enjoy music, dance, and wear new clothes, but food is the heart of the celebration. Families prepare many traditional dishes using rice, jaggery, coconut, and fresh local ingredients. These dishes are not just for eating, but they also show culture, love, and togetherness. Sharing food with family and neighbors is an important part of this festival and keeps traditions alive for generations.

Significance Of Bohag Bihu Dishes

Food during Bohag Bihu is very special because it represents prosperity, nature, and happiness. The dishes are made from fresh harvest ingredients like rice, sesame seeds, and bamboo shoots. Cooking and sharing food brings families together and helps pass traditions from elders to younger generations. Each dish has cultural value and shows the simple and natural lifestyle of Assam.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 8 Pet Care Products Every Pet Owner Should Own

8 Bohag Bihu Dishes Every Assamese Have On This Day

Til Pitha

Til Pitha is a sweet rice roll filled with black sesame seeds and jaggery. It is made by spreading rice flour on a pan, adding the sweet filling, and rolling it carefully. It tastes crunchy outside and soft, sweet, and nutty inside.

Pinterest14Shadoe
Pinterest14Shadoe

ALSO READ | International Plant Appreciation Day 2026: 8 Low-Maintenance Plants For Compact Balconies

Narikol Laru

Narikol Laru is a sweet ball made from grated coconut and jaggery. The mixture is cooked and shaped into small balls. It tastes chewy, sweet, and full of coconut flavor, and is often shared with guests.

Bohag Bihu 2026: 8 Delicious Dishes You’ll Want To Try Immediately
PinterestAditi Goyal

Ghila Pitha

Ghila Pitha is a fried rice cake made using rice flour, jaggery, and sometimes banana. The dough is shaped into small balls and deep-fried. It is crispy outside and soft and fluffy inside with a mildly sweet taste.

Pinterestlizi
Pinterestlizi

 

Xoru Xaak

Xoru Xaak is a simple dish made with green leafy vegetables. It is cooked by boiling and lightly frying with basic spices. It tastes light, fresh, and healthy, and shows the importance of natural food.

Khar

Khar is a unique Assamese dish made using an alkaline liquid from burnt banana peels. It is cooked with vegetables like raw papaya. It has a slightly earthy and different taste that is refreshing and traditional.

Pinterest
Pinterest

Masor Tenga

Masor Tenga is a tangy fish curry made with tomatoes, lemon, or dried fruits. It is light and slightly sour in taste. This dish balances heavy foods and is very refreshing.

PinterestTravel.Earth
PinterestTravel.Earth

 

Pork with Bamboo Shoot

This dish is made by cooking pork slowly with fermented bamboo shoots. It has a strong smell and bold flavor. The taste is spicy, smoky, and very rich, loved by many people.

PinterestPungu's Kitchen
PinterestPungu's Kitchen

Duck Meat Curry

PinterestAlica's pepperpot
PinterestAlica's pepperpot

 

Duck Meat Curry is a rich dish cooked with spices, sometimes with sesame seeds or ash gourd. The meat is tender and flavorful. It tastes heavy, aromatic, and perfect for special celebrations.

 

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bohag Bihu?

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, celebrates the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. It signifies new beginnings, happiness, and the start of the harvest season.

Why is food important during Bohag Bihu?

Food is central to Bohag Bihu, representing prosperity, nature, and happiness. Preparing and sharing traditional dishes is a way to show culture, love, and togetherness.

What are some popular Bohag Bihu dishes?

Popular dishes include Til Pitha (sweet rice rolls), Narikol Laru (coconut jaggery balls), Ghila Pitha (fried rice cakes), Xoru Xaak (leafy greens), Khar (alkaline dish), Masor Tenga (tangy fish curry), and various pork and duck curries.

What is Til Pitha?

Til Pitha is a sweet rice roll filled with black sesame seeds and jaggery. It has a crunchy exterior and a soft, sweet, and nutty interior.

What is Narikol Laru?

Narikol Laru is a sweet ball made from grated coconut and jaggery. It is chewy, sweet, and bursting with coconut flavor, often served to guests.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bohag Bihu Rongali Bihu Assamese Festival Food Bihu Dishes Traditional Assamese Cuisine
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Bohag Bihu 2026: 8 Delicious Dishes You’ll Want To Try Immediately
Bohag Bihu 2026: 8 Delicious Dishes You’ll Want To Try Immediately
Lifestyle
Pet First | 8 Pet Care Products Every Pet Owner Should Own
Pet First | 8 Pet Care Products Every Pet Owner Should Own
Lifestyle
Baisakhi 2026 Wishes: Heartfelt Greetings And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones
Baisakhi 2026 Wishes: Heartfelt Greetings And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones
Lifestyle
International Plant Appreciation Day 2026: 8 Low-Maintenance Plants For Compact Balconies
International Plant Appreciation Day 2026: 8 Low-Maintenance Plants For Compact Balconies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget