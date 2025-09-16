When Fatigue Isn’t Just Fatigue: Spotting Early Signs Of Lymphoma

(By Dr. Akshatha Nayak U)

In the present fast-paced frenetic lifestyle, stress spares no human, and stress can be physical or mental. At the end of the day, everyone is just Tired Or Drained Out Or Fatigued, which are just various synonyms to explain a common feeling. A good weekend getaway from the humdrum of boisterous city life is everyone’s dream, though only a privileged few actually fulfil the same. For the rest of us, a good night’s sleep at our humble abode called home over the weekend should hopefully re-energize us for the coming week.

Now what if the feeling doesn’t go away? Persistent Fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest can sometimes signal more than just a busy lifestyle, and it needs to be clarified by a qualified doctor who will need to examine and evaluate the various causes of the same.

Persistent Fatigue, either Physical or Mental, can stem from various lifestyle factors like constant workplace pressure, poor sleep, poor nutrition, too little or too much exercise. Sometimes, various medical ailments can also be the root cause behind your fatigue-like symptoms, such as anemia due to iron and B12 deficiency, thyroid disorders, mineral imbalances, heart ailments, respiratory conditions, or grave causes like cancers mainly affecting the blood, leukemia, or lymphoma.

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Leukaemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. A diagnosis of lymphoma can be overwhelming, physically, emotionally, personally, and professionally. According to the Lymphoma Coalition’s 2024 Global Patient Survey, 67% of people living with lymphoma suffer from emotional challenges such as anxiety, depression, and fear of the cancer coming back or getting worse. However, many don’t speak up about these issues to their doctors or seek support.

Understanding Lymphoma

Lymphoma is a broad term for cancer that begins in the cells of the lymphatic system - lymph nodes and spleen. The lymphatic system is a part of the immune system, which produces immune cells called lymphocytes that protect the body from infection. There are 2 different types of Lymphomas, Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. These lymphomas can arise due to infection by specific organisms or due to genetic mutation.

The common signs and symptoms include persistent fatigue, like being tired most days despite a good rest, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite accompanied by swollen lymph nodes occurring anywhere in the body, and persistent fever sometimes associated with excessive sweating- night sweats. A qualified Hematologist can explain how these symptoms differ from everyday tiredness and will confirm the diagnosis through:

Blood tests

Whole body scan- PET CT scan

Lymph node biopsy

Histopathological examination

Lymphoma Management

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, there are various treatment options available. Chemotherapy uses chemical drugs to kill cancer cells, whereas immunotherapy can be used to boost the immune system to help find cancer cells and destroy them. A specialized form of immunotherapy called CAR T Cell therapy is the new kid on the block to treat blood cancers.

The Lymphoma Coalition has created four resources to empower people affected by lymphoma to have the conversations that matter.

Emotions and feelings

Discussing a diagnosis or prognosis

Returning to work

Carers support

Dr. Akshatha Nayak U is Consultant - Haematology, Haemato-Oncology and BMT Physician at Manipal Hospitals Kanakapura Road.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

