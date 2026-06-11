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HomeLifestyleBharti’s Mango Laddoo Rasmalai Recipe Goes Viral, Wins Praise From Fans

Bharti’s Mango Laddoo Rasmalai Recipe Goes Viral, Wins Praise From Fans

Bharti’s mango laddoo rasmalai recipe wins hearts online after her latest vlog went viral.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fans are eager to try this new summer food trend.

Bharti Singh's latest vlog has left food lovers craving a new summer dessert. The comedian recently shared a unique recipe for Mango Laddu Rasmalai, prepared by her house help, Roopa Didi. Blending the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the rich flavours of rasmalai, the dessert quickly became one of the highlights of the vlog. As soon as Bharti tasted the dish, she couldn't stop praising it. Viewers, too, seemed impressed by the creative twist on the traditional sweet and flooded the comments section with appreciation.

How Is Mango Laddu Rasmalai Made?

The dessert starts with fresh mango pulp, which is cooked with khoya, dry fruits, coconut, cardamom powder and mishri until the mixture becomes thick. Once cooled, it is rolled into small laddus.

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Meanwhile, a rich milk mixture is prepared using milk, khoya, dry fruits and cardamom. After the milk thickens and cools slightly, the mango laddus are added, giving the dessert its distinctive rasmalai-style texture and flavour.

Fans Want To Try Recipe At Home

The recipe has struck a chord with Bharti's audience, especially as mangoes remain a seasonal favourite during the summer months. Many viewers said the dessert looked both delicious and easy to prepare, making it perfect for family gatherings or special occasions. One user commented, "quite different recipe. loved it". Another fan added, "Aam rasmalai wao, I definitely try this recipe, thnq rupa didi." "Super yummy," added a third fan.

 

 

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With its combination of familiar ingredients and a fresh twist, Mango Laddu Rasmalai has become the latest food trend to emerge from Bharti Singh's vlog, leaving fans eager to give it a try in their own kitchens.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Mango Laddu Rasmalai become popular among viewers?

Its popularity stems from combining familiar ingredients with a fresh twist, making it delicious and easy to prepare. Viewers are eager to try this seasonal mango dessert.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
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Bharti Singh Dessert Mango Rasmalai
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