Recently, during a Facebook Live session, yoga guru Swami Ramdev spoke in detail about the extraordinary structure of the human body and its importance. He said that the human body is one of the greatest miracles of the universe. According to Ramdev, countless complex processes keep functioning inside the body every moment, yet people usually pay attention to them only when a health problem arises.

Natural diet and good sleep

Emphasising healthy daily habits and diet, Ramdev shared an interesting insight, saying that the commonly available onion can naturally help induce good sleep. According to him, certain natural foods calm the nervous system, helping people achieve better rest and deep sleep without external medication.

Role of the liver and kidneys

Explaining the functioning of vital organs, he described the liver and kidneys as the “foundation of health.” Ramdev said the liver not only aids digestion but also plays a crucial role in detoxification and maintaining proper metabolism. Similarly, the kidneys purify the blood and regulate blood pressure. The proper functioning of these organs is essential for overall energy and balance in the body.

Importance of yoga and herbs

Ramdev highlighted the benefits of pranayama practices such as Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom, stating that they improve lung capacity and bring mental clarity. He also emphasised the importance of traditional herbs like Ashwagandha, which help reduce stress and enhance physical strength.

A disciplined lifestyle is the key

Concluding the session, he advised people to adopt a disciplined lifestyle. He said that consistency in yoga practice, mindful eating habits, and the correct use of Ayurvedic products can help achieve long-term health. According to him, staying close to nature and respecting the body’s capabilities is the true path to a healthy life.