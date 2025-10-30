10 Ayurvedic Remedies To Keep Cough And Sore Throat Away This Smog Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As the smog thickens and the air turns dry, our throats and lungs bear the brunt of pollution. Ayurveda, India’s ancient healing system, offers time-tested remedies that help clear toxins, strengthen immunity, and soothe respiratory discomfort. Forget harsh syrups or over-the-counter pills, these Ayurvedic solutions harness nature’s wisdom to keep your cough and sore throat at bay.

Here are ten unique and effective remedies that can be easily integrated into your daily routine this smog season.

1. Mulethi Tea

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Mulethi, or liquorice root, is a powerful throat healer known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Boil small pieces of mulethi in water for 10 minutes and sip it warm. This herbal tea not only soothes a sore throat but also reduces persistent dry cough caused by smog exposure. Mulethi also helps lubricate the respiratory tract, easing breathing and reducing irritation.

2. Pippali

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Pippali is a lesser-known Ayurvedic spice that works wonders for chronic coughs and pollution-triggered throat infections. It enhances lung capacity, clears phlegm, and improves overall respiratory function. Mix just a pinch of pippali powder with a teaspoon of honey and take it daily in the morning. It helps in cleansing your lungs as well as strengthens your immune system against pollutants. Its warming properties make it particularly effective in cold weather and smog-heavy environments.

3. Tulsi-Ginger Decoction

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Tulsi and ginger form a potent Ayurvedic combination for respiratory health. Tulsi detoxifies the lungs, while ginger reduces inflammation and boosts immunity. Boil 5–6 tulsi leaves with a small piece of crushed ginger in water and drink this decoction warm every morning. You can add honey for taste and added healing. Regular consumption clears mucus build-up, reduces throat irritation, and protects the body from airborne toxins.

4. Trikatu Churna

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Trikatu is a blend of black pepper, long pepper, and dry ginger. It is a powerful detoxifier that stimulates metabolism and clears respiratory congestion. This is a traditional formula that helps in eliminating toxins from the lungs while boosting digestive fire, which plays a vital role in maintaining immunity. Take half a teaspoon with honey once a day. It also helps relieve throat heaviness and enhances oxygen absorption in the lungs, making it perfect for smog season.

5. Golden Turmeric Milk With Ghee

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Haldi doodh is a time honoured Ayurvedic night drink. Along with a drop of pure ghee, this drink works as a natural antibiotic. Turmeric’s curcumin compound fights inflammation, while ghee soothes dryness in the throat. Drink a warm cup before bedtime to heal irritation and strengthen your respiratory tract overnight. Adding a pinch of black pepper boosts the absorption of curcumin, enhancing the drink’s healing power.

6. Steam With Ajwain Seeds

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ajwain or carom seeds steam inhalation is an ancient Ayurvedic technique for clearing congestion. Simple boil a tablespoon of ajwain in water, cover your head with towel, and inhale the steam deeply. This remedy clears nasal passages, removes mucus, and relieves throat pain instantly. The antimicrobial properties of ajwain purify the respiratory system and help combat pollution-related irritation effectively.

7. Yashtimadhu Kadha

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Yashtimadhu is another form of mulethi. It is one of Ayurveda's best herbs for throat care. Boil it in small pieces in water with a few tulsi leave and a pinch of cinnamon to make a kadha. This herbal tonic lubricates the throat lining, reduces inflammation, and promotes healing. Drink it once daily to protect your throat from dryness, itchiness, and smog-related coughs.

8. Gulkand With Warm Milk

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Gulkand, made from rose petals and sugar, is often overlooked as a remedy but works wonders against throat irritation. It cools the body internally, neutralising the heat and dryness caused by pollution. A teaspoon of gulkand mixed in warm milk at night soothes the throat, reduces coughing, and even helps improve sleep quality. It’s a delicious and gentle Ayurvedic solution for respiratory comfort.

9. Giloy Juice

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Known as “Amrita” in Ayurveda, Guduchi or giloy, is revered for its immune-boosting and detoxifying effects. It clears pollutants from the bloodstream and strengthens the respiratory system. Drink half a cup of fresh giloy juice daily on an empty stomach. This herb balances the doshas, prevents infections, and supports lung health, making it one of the best Ayurvedic remedies to include during the smog season.

10. Warm Sesame Oil Gargle

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ayurveda recommends oil pulling not just for oral health but also for throat protection. Gargling with warm sesame oil in the morning coats the throat, reduces dryness, and prevents harmful particles from settling in. It also helps strengthen throat muscles and clears out toxins lodged in the mouth and respiratory tract. Doing this simple practice daily can drastically reduce cough and soreness in the throat.

