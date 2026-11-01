Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi to rally November 1 against Modi government.

Opposition demands CEC resignation, alleges voter list irregularities.

Rally tests government; impact depends on sustained public movement.

A major political battle is brewing once again in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is now taking the political stage directly in the capital, addressing the controversy surrounding the Election Commission and the voter list. Through this rally to be held at the historic Ramlila Maidan on November 1, Congress and the entire opposition are preparing to put all their strength against the Modi government.

Rahul's rally, pressure on the Modi government, and the game of planets... what is going to happen in Ramlila Maidan? The political temperature is rising over the proposed march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan. But the biggest question is whether Rahul's show of strength will truly increase the central government's difficulties or whether it will simply become a one-day headline.

Preparations For A Show Of Strength From Ramlila Maidan To The Streets Of Delhi

This time, the opposition has decided to fight head-on, demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and alleging irregularities in the voter list. Rahul Gandhi has called on his supporters to march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan at 12 noon.

The direct political message of this entire event is to garner widespread public support for the questions raised about the electoral process. The entire nation is watching to see how much this solidarity on the streets before the Parliament session will challenge the government's strategy.

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Support Of Devguru Jupiter And A Big Opportunity For Rahul To Garner Public Support

The biggest and most positive change in Rahul Gandhi's horoscope at the time of this rally is the position of Jupiter, the celestial guru. Jupiter, in Leo, is transiting the eleventh house from his Libra ascendant and the ninth house from his Sagittarius Moon. According to astrological principles, this position is considered very strong for public relations, communicating with colleagues, and reaching out to new people.

This simply means that the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi from the stage of this rally will not only reach the core voters of his party but will also become a topic of discussion among the common people and new sections.

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Rare Combination Of Pushya Nakshatra And Mitra Tara

The calendar for the rally day also provides strong support for Rahul Gandhi's public interaction. The Pushya Nakshatra falling on that day is considered a "friendly star" from his birth star, Moola.

According to auspicious texts, the strength of the star in the Krishna Paksha (dark phase) gives any public communication a sharp edge. While the Moon's position in transit may raise some questions, this strength of the friendly star appears to provide Rahul with significant moral and strategic support to communicate directly with the crowd and make his point forcefully.

Where Will The Situation Get Complicated Due To The Influence Of Mars And Saturn On Retrograde Mercury?

While Jupiter's support provides Rahul with a platform and a setting environment, retrograde and setting Mercury point to a significant challenge. On that day, Mercury is under the direct gaze of aggressive Mars and the partial gaze of Saturn.

In astrology, Mercury is directly associated with logic, facts, statistics, and clarity of language. This sharp influence of Mars and Saturn suggests that the accusations leveled at the rally will be extremely sharp, and the ruling party's counterattacks will be equally sharp and aggressive.

If the statements lack concrete evidence and data, the entire controversy may rest on the credibility of Rahul's own statements.

Will Modi Government Really Come On The Back Foot?

The Modi government's true test in this entire political battle will be on the facts. If Rahul Gandhi presents solid and verifiable documents from the stage, rather than merely making political statements, it will be easier for the government to deal with political rhetoric than with facts.

In such a situation, the government will have to establish accountability at the policy and administrative levels. However, if the allegations are not proven to be true, the ruling party will have ample opportunity to deflect the debate and put the opposition in the dock.

BJP's Horoscope And Its Counter-Attack Strength

If we examine the foundational horoscope of the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, it also shows no signs of weakness. In the party's current planetary positions, transiting Ketu is very close to natal Mars, indicating an aggressive stance to respond to any political attack immediately and with double the force. Furthermore, the BJP is also receiving "Parammitra Tarabal" on that day.

This clearly means that the pressure exerted by Rahul Gandhi will not be one-sided, and the government will also counter the siege with a complete strategy.

The Real Political Test Will Begin After November 12

According to astrological calculations, a new Pratyantar will begin in Rahul Gandhi's horoscope on November 12. This means that the November 1 rally is not just a one-day event, but the first step in a long political campaign.

Holding a rally on a specific date doesn't necessarily determine the outcome. The massive crowds at Ramlila Maidan will certainly provide Rahul with a large platform, but real pressure on the Modi government will only be exerted if he can consistently transform these issues into a sustained mass movement, from the streets to Parliament.