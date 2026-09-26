Astro Analysis | Election Commission, SIR And Inflation: What Awaits PM Modi In October 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom October challenges: Election Commission's credibility, voter list irregularities.

Government's reputation questioned; inflation and public anger possible.

Astrology suggests government will retain advantage despite disputes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't face only the challenge of the opposition in October. The discrepancy in voter names and documents in the SIR, the Election Commission's credibility, inflation, the farmers' movement, and the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections all appear to be interconnected.

The planetary positions in India's horoscope around October 12, 16, 23, and 24 indicate that the government will gain an edge on some fronts, but the controversies will not end.

Following the BRICS summit in September and his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared strong on foreign policy. His test will come in October at home. The biggest question will be the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR).

India's horoscope also points to disputes involving documents, voter lists, courts, and the Election Commission as the most sensitive political topics of October. However, the horoscope does not indicate the cancellation of the SIR. Instead, the likelihood of corrections, reinstatement of names, and increased court oversight of the process is high.

Where Are The Prime Minister And The Opposition In India's Horoscope?

In mundane astrology, the Prime Minister, the Central Government, and the top administration are viewed from the 10th house and the Sun. The opposition is viewed from the 4th house, the public from the Moon and the 4th house, and Parliament and political allies from the 11th house.

Mercury and the third house are important for voter lists and SIR. The ninth and tenth houses are important for constitutional institutions like the Election Commission, while the sixth and eighth houses are essential for legal disputes against them.

India's birth chart is Taurus ascendant. In its Bhavachalit, the tenth house has a strength of only 4.29, the lowest of all the houses. This does not mean the fall of the government, but rather that the reputation of the top administration and the government will be repeatedly questioned.

In contrast, the fourth house has a strength of 8.63, and the third house has a strength of 8.36. This means that both the public and the opposition will not remain completely passive. There could be a strong public reaction to government decisions in October.

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The Government's Weak Point In The 2026 Horoscope

The annual horoscope for New Delhi, dated August 15, 2026, at 6:04:10 am, is Leo ascendant. In it, Venus, the ruler of the tenth house of government, is debilitated in Virgo and placed in the second house.

The second house represents the country's treasury, food, income, and the economic condition of the people. A weak tenth house lord here directly links the Modi government's political reputation to inflation and the domestic budget.

The Sun is in the 12th house of the annual horoscope. The Sun represents the Prime Minister and the government. This placement suggests that the Modi government will have to devote more time to foreign pressure, energy imports, defense spending, and backroom negotiations.

However, the Sun has a Shadbala of 6.87 in India's birth chart. Therefore, the Prime Minister's decision-making ability is not impaired. The problem will lie not in the decision itself, but in managing its political and economic consequences.

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What Does The Dashamsha Kundli Tell About The Government?

In India's Dashamsha (D10) horoscope, the Sun is placed in the tenth house. This strengthens the government and top leadership's ability to maintain power. The opposition may have to work extra hard to corner the government. Mars and Ketu are connected to the sixth house in this same tenth house. This allows the government to adopt aggressive strategies against opponents and act swiftly in times of crisis. However, the sixth house also increases disputes, litigation, and conflict.

Venus in the tenth house is in the eighth house, which indicates a sudden blow to the government's image, a decision backfiring, or a new issue emerging from the allies and opposition. Therefore, the Modi government may emerge from the crisis in October, but not without political losses every time.

Why Are So Many Irregularities Coming To Light In SIR?

In India's annual horoscope, Mercury, the ruler of the second and eleventh houses, is placed in the 12th house. It is only 43 minutes away from Jupiter. This short distance creates a strong bond between Mercury and Jupiter.

Mercury is the planet of names, numbers, addresses, data, and electoral records. Jupiter is the planet of law, judicial process, and reform. The placement of both in the 12th house indicates that irregularities in the voter list will open up legal recourse and appeals, but the process will be lengthy and expensive.

In India's birth chart, Mercury's Shadbala is 6.80, while the minimum required is 7. This is a minor defect, but it increases the possibility of errors in records, statistics, and government communications.

The large number of voters excluded from the list in West Bengal receiving relief after appealing is consistent with this indication. The pending appeals of millions of voters also raise questions about the Election Commission's process and transparency.

October 12: Direct Contact Of Mars-Mercury

Transiting Mars will reach 13 degrees 41 minutes in Cancer around October 12th. India's natal Mercury is also at 13 degrees 41 minutes in Cancer. This means that Mars and natal Mercury will form an almost exact conjunction on this day.

This is the most important planetary position for SIR, Voter List, and the Election Commission in October.

Mars can suddenly escalate a mistake or controversy. A candidate's nomination, voter lists, software data, election symbol, court filings, or the Election Commission's clarification could trigger a political firestorm. Therefore, legal and political disputes regarding electoral records or candidates are possible between October 9th and 12th.

Major Change In Issue Situation From October 9

Rahu's Mudra Dasha will remain in India's annual horoscope until October 9th. Rahu is in the seventh house of the annual horoscope. This could lead to political polarization, accusations from the opposition, and unusual alliances. Jupiter's Mudda Dasha begins on October 9th and will last until November 26th. Jupiter is exalted and placed in the 12th house. This will lead to a solution through the courts, senior officials, or through a constitutional process, but not immediately.

The October Antarmudhas within the Mudra Dasha of Guru give a clearer picture:

October 9th to approximately 15th: Courts, legislation, and reform initiatives.

October 15th to approximately 23rd: Elections, complaints, delays, and opposition pressure.

October 23rd to approximately 30th: SIRs, voter records, election results, and technical disputes.

After October 30th: Possibility of sudden decisions, deletions, or changes to procedures.

This calculation suggests that the SIR dispute will not end in the first week of October. Its most complex phase could occur between October 23rd and 30th. This means that the issue will continue to dominate the entire month.

Why Is October 23 To 30 Difficult For The Election Commission?

Transiting Mercury will begin its retrograde motion around October 24th, settling at approximately 26 degrees in Libra. At the same time, the Jupiter-Mercury conjunction will begin in the horoscope. Mercury's stationary position and change of direction are considered a sign of reviewing documents, data, and previously issued orders. Therefore, the Election Commission may have to reconsider old lists, notices, appeals, or decisions.

In the annual horoscope, Venus, the tenth lord associated with commissions and government, is in a debilitated position. It also forms an oppositional relationship with Saturn. Saturn is a factor of large gatherings, complaints, and delays.

This situation strengthens the opposition's attack on the Election Commission. The Commission's functioning may be challenged in court, but the institution's work doesn't appear to be completely halted. Venus in the horoscope has a strong Shadbala of 7.98, so the Commission will proceed with the election process despite pressure. This means the Commission's work will continue, but its credibility will be damaged, and pressure for reform will increase.

Astrological Basis Of The Strength Of The Opposition

In the annual horoscope, the fourth house of opposition is Scorpio. Its ruler, Mars, is placed in the 11th house. The 11th house represents Parliament, the legislature, allies, and political networks. This situation gives the opposition the ability to mobilize issues and support in October. They can take SIR, inflation, and the farmers' movement to Parliament and electoral states.

However, Mars is also a Yogakaraka in the annual horoscope of Leo ascendant. Therefore, opposition attacks will often force the government to correct its mistakes and make new decisions. It is not certain that the opposition will reap the full benefits.

Rahu in the seventh house could spark discussions about unusual alliances involving the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, and regional parties. However, with the seventh lord, Saturn, in the eighth house, there will be ongoing tensions over seat sharing, leadership, and trust.

The opposition will be successful in cornering the Modi government, but a lasting and reliable national alliance does not seem to be formed in October.

Why Won't Inflationary Pressures End Soon?

National wealth and food prices are reflected in the second house, the Moon, Mercury, and Venus. Venus is debilitated in the second house of the annual horoscope, and Mercury, the ruler of the second house, is in the 12th house.

This situation increases the cost of household expenditure, food, fuel, and imports. With Jupiter exalted in the 12th house, the government will attempt to provide relief, but this will increase public expenditure. Inflation will not be out of the hands of the opposition in October.

October 24 To 29: A Time Of Agitation And Public Anger

Around October 24th, Mars will transit over India's natal Saturn at 20 degrees 26 minutes. Saturn is in the fourth house of the house. It is associated with the public, agricultural land, public peace, and domestic order. Around October 28th and 29th, Mars will be close to natal Venus at 22 degrees 34 minutes. Venus is the ascendant lord of India and the planet with the highest Shadbala. It represents everyday life, markets, vehicles, women, and public facilities.

During this period, any incident involving transportation, markets, women's safety, or crowded places could trigger public outrage. The opposition will try to link this to the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections.

Will The Government Overcome The Challenges?

In India's D4 chart, Ketu is in the fourth house and Rahu in the tenth house. This suggests issues with land, domestic peace, and trust within the administration. However, Mars is in the eleventh house, and Saturn, in its own sign of Capricorn, is in the sixth house. Therefore, the government may be able to overcome the challenge.

In the tenth house, the Sun in the tenth house (D10) maintains leadership. Venus in the eighth house and Saturn in the seventh house maintain prestige and pressure from the opposition.

In the D16 horoscope, which deals with vehicles and public infrastructure, Mars is in the fourth house and Mercury in the 12th house. With the activation of Mars-Saturn and Mars-Venus in the last week of October, caution will be necessary in railways, roads, heavy vehicles, and crowd management.

How Will October Be For PM Modi?

The month of October may bring partial success for Prime Minister Narendra Modi , meaning the ruling party will get the advantage of numbers and organization, but the result will not be completely undisputed.

The most important dates for the Modi government are October 12, 16, 23-24, and 28-29. October 12 will see the SIR or document dispute, October 16 will see a test of power, October 23-24 will see the Election Commission and record challenges, and October 28-29 will see public anger or public order pressure.

The October horoscope suggests that the Modi government may retain its political advantage, but not without paying the price of SIR and inflation. The opposition will have issues, the government will have organization, and the public's trust will be secured by those who admit mistakes and quickly correct them.

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