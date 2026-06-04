Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Southwest Monsoon arrived early in Kerala, presenting travel challenges.

Bengaluru/Hyderabad travelers can visit Coorg, Mysuru, Ananthagiri, Bidar.

Prioritize vehicle checks, waterproof gear, safe routes, and communication.

Check weather forecasts, verify accessibility, allow extra travel time.

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived early in 2026, touching Kerala's coastline on 26 May, according to the India Meteorological Department. This means the emerald hills, misty backwaters, and lush plantations of Kerala will soon transform into a magical rainy retreat, but travel demands careful planning. For weekend warriors from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the approaching rains present both enchanting opportunities and genuine safety challenges that cannot be ignored.

Best Weekend Getaways From Bengaluru And Hyderabad

Bengaluru residents should consider Coorg or Sakleshpur for a cooler coffee estate climate, as these western destinations receive pre-monsoon showers while remaining accessible. The lush forests of Ananthagiri Hills offer Hyderabad travelers a refreshing four-hour retreat with light rain rather than disruptive downpours. For those seeking safer heritage alternatives away from heavy rain zones, Mysuru provides an accessible option for Bengaluru travelers, while Bidar's stunning historical forts suit Hyderabad adventurers.

Critical Safety Tips For Monsoon Travel

Vehicle Preparation: Check your tyres and brakes thoroughly before driving through wet terrain, as mountain roads become slippery and prone to small landslides. Carry essential supplies including water, spare tyres, and emergency food items.

Packing Essentials: Bring waterproof gear, including raincoats, umbrellas, and waterproof footwear. Pack lightweight, waterproof clothing and protect belongings using waterproof bags or covers.

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Route Safety: Driving through Charmadi Ghat or Shiradi Ghat requires extreme caution during heavy rain. Avoid coastal areas where high waves are likely, and stay on designated paths when exploring waterfalls or forests.

Communication: Keep your phone charged and share your live location with family members. Carry important emergency contacts, including local authorities and your accommodation provider.

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Weather Monitoring And Flexibility

Always check weather forecasts before and during your trip, and follow local news for travel warnings or restrictions. Many forest departments close trekking routes as the monsoon begins, and entry to certain waterfalls may be barred to prevent flash flood accidents. Allow extra travel time for delays and verify accessibility through official district tourism handles before departing.

The monsoon brings Kerala's most beautiful transformations, but prioritising safety over sightseeing ensures a stress-free weekend break.