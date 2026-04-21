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HomeLifestyleAnushka Sharma Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj With Virat Kohli In Rs 34,000 Kurta Set

Anushka Sharma Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj With Virat Kohli In Rs 34,000 Kurta Set

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sought blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj at Vrindavan's Keli Kunj Ashram.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan.
  • The couple sought blessings at Keli Kunj Ashram, dressed humbly.
  • Anushka wore an elegant Eka kurta set costing over Rs 34,000.
  • Their spiritual visit garnered praise for their grounded demeanor.

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma turned heads with their humble spiritual visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, proving stars can blend faith and fashion effortlessly. Anushka stunned in a breezy Eka kurta set worth Rs 34,000, showcasing simple elegance amid devotion. The duo sought blessings at Keli Kunj Ashram, donning tulsi malas and tilaks, as photos of their low-key outing went viral, winning praise for their grounded lifestyle.

Anushka - Virat Visit To Keli Kunj 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited the Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan to seek blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj. They joined other devotees for darshan and a spiritual session, keeping things simple and sincere. Photos show the couple in modest attire, with tulsi malas around their necks and tilaks on their foreheads, reflecting their deep spiritual side.

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Anushka's Elegant Look

For the occasion, Anushka chose a stunning kurta set from her favorite label, Eka. The ensemble, named the Hardy Set, includes a straight-fit cotton kurta and trousers priced at Rs 25,500 together, plus a dupatta worth Rs 8,800, totaling Rs 34,300 according to the brand's website.

 
 
 
 
 
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The kurta features a Mandarin collar split down the center, full-length sleeves, colorful floral embroidery, and binding details on the placket and hemline. A scalloped lace hem adds a delicate touch, making it perfect for summer. The white pants have a colorful trim on the side, high-ankle hem, and straight fit. Anushka draped the pristine white cotton stole, with an art collage print and blue trimmings, over her shoulders and head. She left her hair loose in soft waves, with a glossy pink lip, darkened brows, dewy base, and no-makeup makeup look.

ALSO READ | Buddha Purnima 2026: 3 Stages Of Buddha’s Life To Navigate Chaos

Virat’s Minimal Yet Refined Style

Virat chose a simple yet polished look, wearing a purple full-sleeve crew-neck sweatshirt with a clean, tailored fit. He matched it with white linen trousers in a straight-leg style. Round glasses, a well-groomed beard, and neatly styled hair added to his calm, spiritual appearance.

This outing highlights the couple's balance of fame and faith. Despite their busy lives in cricket and Bollywood, they prioritize spiritual visits, often drawing admiration online for their humility. Earlier trips, like one with their kids, also made headlines.Fans loved Anushka's understated style, calling it a "perfect summer look." The visit came amid Virat's cricket updates, but the focus stayed on their devotion.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit recently?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited the Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan to seek blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj.

What was Anushka Sharma wearing during her visit?

Anushka wore a Rs 34,300 kurta set from Eka, featuring a straight-fit cotton kurta, trousers, and a dupatta with floral embroidery.

What kind of attire did Virat Kohli wear?

Virat Kohli opted for a simple yet refined look, wearing a purple full-sleeve crew-neck sweatshirt and white linen trousers.

How did fans react to the couple's visit?

Fans praised the couple's humble spiritual visit and Anushka's understated style, calling it a 'perfect summer look' and admiring their grounded lifestyle.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Vrindavan Tilak Anushka Sharma Rs 34 Premanand Ji Maharaj Keli Kunj Ashram Eka Kurta Set Tulsi Mala Cotton Kurta
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