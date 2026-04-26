Anushka Sharma Turns IPL Into A Style Runway With Rs 17K Top And Luxury Cartier Watch

Cricket may be the main attraction at the Indian Premier League (IPL), but for many viewers, the stands offer a style spectacle of their own. And once again, Anushka Sharma proved why she remains a fashion favorite. As she cheered for Virat Kohli during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Gujarat Titans on April 24, 2026, her understated yet striking look quietly turned heads.

A Winning Match And A Standout Style Moment

The high-energy game saw Rajat Patidar-led RCB secure a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. While fans celebrated the on-field performance, Anushka's presence in the stands added an extra layer of interest. Dressed in a relaxed yet refined outfit, she struck the perfect balance between comfort and elegance, something she has consistently mastered at IPL outings.

The Rs 17,000 Top That Defines Easy Elegance

Anushka opted for a white ruffle-sleeve top from Sezane, a piece that perfectly captured her signature aesthetic. Featuring delicate embroidery, a flattering V-neckline, lace accents on the sleeves, and button detailing, the top blended softness with sophistication.

Priced at 155 euros (approximately Rs 17,087), the design reflects a timeless appeal, simple, breathable, and effortlessly stylish. Paired with classic denim jeans and minimal bracelets, the look leaned into the idea of 'quiet luxury,' where less truly feels like more.

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A Cartier Timepiece Worth Lakhs

What elevated the ensemble further was her choice of accessories. Anushka was seen wearing what appears to be a Panthère de Cartier watch, a collection known for its iconic design and heritage dating back to the 1980s.

Crafted in 18K yellow gold, the watch features a crown set with a blue sapphire and a silvered dial with blue-steel, sword-shaped hands. Its flexible bracelet design mirrors the fluid movement of Cartier's emblematic panther, making it both a timepiece and a statement jewel.

While the exact price of her watch remains unconfirmed, models from this collection in India typically start at around Rs 28 lakh and can go up to Rs 61.5 lakh, depending on detailing such as diamond embellishments.

Beauty In Simplicity: Her Signature Look

Complementing her outfit, Anushka stayed true to her signature 'no-makeup makeup' approach. Softly tinted cheeks, a nude-pink lip, and neutral eyeshadow created a fresh, natural glow. Her side-parted, blow-dried hair completed the look, adding a polished yet relaxed finish.