Amla Navami 2026: Significance Of Eating Food Under The Amla Tree, Puja Vidhi And Shubh Muhurat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Donating Amla fruits, grains brings lasting auspicious blessings.

Amla Navami, also known as Akshaya Navami, holds special significance in Hinduism. It is observed on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be celebrated on November 18. On this occasion, devotees worship the Amla tree and follow the tradition of preparing and eating food in its shade.

The festival is associated with religious beliefs, prosperity, good health and longevity. One of the most distinctive customs of the day is sitting beneath an Amla tree, offering prayers and sharing a meal with family members. But have you ever wondered why this tradition is followed?

Why Is There A Tradition Of Eating Food Under The Amla Tree?

There are religious, traditional and seasonal reasons behind the practice of preparing and eating food under an Amla tree on Akshaya Navami.

1. Religious Significance Of Lord Vishnu And Goddess Lakshmi

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi reside in the Amla tree from Kartik Shukla Navami until Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima. According to the Skanda Purana, eating food while sitting under an Amla tree on this day is considered auspicious and is believed to bring divine blessings.

Devotees believe that following this tradition helps remove negative influences from the household and brings good health, prosperity and longevity to the family.

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2. Seasonal Changes And Ayurvedic Significance

November marks the transition from pleasant winter weather to colder days. According to Ayurveda, Amla is considered an important medicinal fruit and is traditionally associated with balancing the three doshas - Vata, Pitta and Kapha.

The tradition of sitting under the tree and eating freshly prepared, sattvic food is also associated with seasonal wellness. Amla has long been valued in traditional Indian medicine for its nutritional and medicinal properties.

3. Connecting With Nature And Expressing Gratitude

The tradition also encourages people to step away from enclosed spaces and spend time in nature. Sitting under a tree and sharing a meal in the open creates a sense of gratitude towards the earth, water, sunlight and the farmers who grow food.

It also promotes togetherness, family bonding and social harmony.

Amla Navami 2026: Shubh Muhurat And Date

According to the Hindu calendar, Amla Navami will be observed on Wednesday, November 18.

Here are the important timings for the festival:

Festival Date: Wednesday, November 18

Navami Tithi Begins: November 18 at 6:04 AM

Navami Tithi Ends: November 19 at 7:05 AM

Auspicious Puja Muhurat: 6:46 AM to 12:06 PM

Amla Navami 2026: Step-By-Step Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these traditional rituals to worship the Amla tree on this auspicious occasion.

1. Take A Holy Bath And Make A Resolution: Wake up early, preferably before sunrise, and take a bath. Wear clean clothes, preferably yellow or red, and take a resolution to observe the fast and perform the puja.

2. Clean Puja Area: Visit an Amla tree in your courtyard or at a nearby temple. Clean the area around the tree and sprinkle water or Gangajal to purify the surroundings.

3. Choose Right Direction: Sit under the Amla tree facing east. Use a clean cloth or a Kusha grass mat as your seat.

4. Offer Water To The Tree: Take clean water in a copper or brass vessel, add a little raw milk and Akshat (unbroken rice grains), and offer it to the roots of the tree.

5. Apply Tilak And Offer Flowers: Apply a tilak of roli, turmeric and sandalwood paste to the trunk. Offer flowers, Akshat and fresh fruits.

6. Light A Diya And Chant Mantras: Light a lamp made with pure desi ghee and burn incense sticks. Remember Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi while chanting the mantra, "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya".

7. Tie A Sacred Thread: Take a white cotton thread or Mauli (sacred red-yellow thread) and tie it around the trunk of the Amla tree.

8. Perform Parikrama: Circumambulate the tree 7, 8 or 108 times, depending on the tradition and your convenience.

9. Read The Vrat Katha And Perform Aarti: After completing the Parikrama, sit peacefully and listen to or read the Amla Navami Vrat Katha. Conclude the puja by performing Aarti with camphor.

10. Eat Food Under Tree: After completing the rituals, prepare sattvic food under the shade of the Amla tree. Alternatively, bring food prepared at home, offer it to the deity and then share it with family members as Prasad.

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Amla Navami 2026: What Should You Donate On This Day?

The word 'Akshaya' means something that never diminishes. According to religious beliefs, donating certain items on Akshaya Navami is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring lasting blessings.

Here are some items devotees can donate on this day:

Amla Fruits: Offering fresh Amla fruits or products made from Amla to Brahmins or people in need is considered particularly auspicious.

Food Grains And Warm Clothes: Devotees can donate essential food grains such as wheat and rice, along with woollen clothes, to underprivileged people.

Food And Dakshina: After performing the puja, devotees can offer a meal to a Brahmin or a person in need and give Dakshina according to their capacity. Gold And Silver: Donating a small amount of gold or silver, if financially possible, is also considered auspicious. According to religious beliefs, it helps bring stability and prosperity to the household.