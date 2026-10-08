Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Now Live: How To Refresh Your Home Without Overspending

The wait is over: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 has begun, with the sale open to all customers on Amazon.in from October 8. With Dhanteras on November 6 and Diwali's main day on November 8, home décor and furnishings are natural places to start for anyone planning a refresh before guests arrive.

What Amazon Is Offering

Amazon says small and medium businesses are offering up to 60 per cent off on home décor and furnishings, while its Karigar and Saheli programme, which features artisans and women entrepreneurs, lists up to 75 per cent off on selected furniture and home décor.

Amazon Bazaar promises up to 70 per cent off on home and kitchen products along with up to Rs 100 cashback on everyday picks, and one listing highlighted is a Jaipuri cotton single bedsheet with a pillow cover at Rs 99. Home appliances carry discounts of up to 65 per cent, with instant bank discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

These are maximum discounts, so actual savings vary by product.

How To Choose Décor & Furnishings

Measure before you buy. Note the dimensions of the wall, window or bed, then compare them with the product's size chart, since a curtain or bedsheet that looks right in photographs can be the wrong fit. For fabrics, read the material description and recent reviews on colour, shrinkage and feel, and remember that handmade pieces from artisans may vary slightly from the listing.

For furniture, check the delivery and assembly terms and the return policy. If you light diyas or candles, keep them away from curtains and other flammable fabrics.

Check The Final Price Before You Pay

A discount percentage tells you little without a baseline, so note the price of the items on your shortlist and compare the final payable amount after coupons and card offers. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days follows on October 9, so it is worth comparing prices on both platforms.

You can browse home deals on Amazon now and confirm the seller, delivery date and return window before you order.