Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon India offers fashion discounts up to 93% off.

Women's ethnic wear and kurta sets show exceptional value.

Western wear, men's apparel, and accessories also offer discounts.

Many items offer free, fast delivery, boosting overall value.

Amazon India's latest fashion lineup proves that style doesn't have to break the bank. With discounts stretching from 39% all the way to a remarkable 93% off M.R.P., the platform is currently a goldmine for shoppers looking to refresh their wardrobes without emptying their wallets.

Ethnic Wear Steals The Show

Women's ethnic wear dominates the listings, with kurta sets offering exceptional value. The KLOSIA Rayon Printed Anarkali Kurta and Pant Set leads the pack at just Rs 799, a massive 73% discount, backed by a 4.1-star rating from over 10,200 customers and more than 1,000 purchases in the past month. Close behind, the Nermosa Embroidered A-Line Kurta Set at Rs 799 (73% off) has earned 4.2 stars and 900+ recent buys.

Budget-conscious buyers can look to the ANNI Designer Sleeveless Kurta with Palazzo at Rs 519 (80% off) or the ANNI Designer Cotton Embroidered Rust Orange Kurta Set at Rs 751, which comes in 17 colour options. For those seeking something more festive, the Naixa Vichitra Silk Embroidered Flared Set at Rs 1,099 (76% off) offers a premium look at a fraction of its original Rs 4,499 price.

Western Wear For Every Occasion

The western segment delivers equally aggressive pricing. The LITZO Korean Style Button-Down Shirt is the standout bargain at just Rs 299, a staggering 93% off, and has already earned a "Best seller" badge. For denim lovers, the Nifty High Waist Baggy Jeans at Rs 641 (68% off) taps into the popular wide-leg trend.

Men aren't left out either. The DEELMO Cotton Blend Casual Shirt with dual flap pockets is available for Rs 479 (73% off), while the Allen Solly Men's Polo T-Shirt, a certified best seller with over 82,600 ratings, offers premium quality at Rs 670 (39% off).

Everyday Essentials & Accessories

Innerwear shoppers can pick up the Lux Amore Women's High Coverage Boy Shorts, priced at Rs 328 for a two-pack or Rs 656 for a four-pack, featuring StayFresh treatment and a concealed waistband.

Accessories round out the haul impressively. The Casio Vintage A-158WA-1Q Digital Watch at Rs 1,893 is a genuine phenomenon, with 4.4 stars, nearly 58,600 ratings, and over 8,000 units bought in the past month. Meanwhile, the Shining Diva 12-Pair Earrings Set with a stylish organiser box, priced at Rs 799 (80% off), has earned 4.5 stars and makes a ready-made gift.

Delivery & Value

Nearly every item qualifies for free delivery by Saturday, October 10, with many offering same-day delivery between 4 PM and 8 PM. The combination of steep markdowns, strong ratings, and fast shipping makes this an ideal moment to shop.

From Rs 299 shirts to Rs 1,099 silk kurta sets, Amazon's fashion catalogue demonstrates that looking good this season is remarkably affordable.