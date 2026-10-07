Amazon India is offering significant discounts on its fashion lineup, with reductions ranging from 39% up to a remarkable 93% off the M.R.P. This allows shoppers to update their wardrobes affordably.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Fashion Deals: Up To 93% Off On Kurta Sets, Shirts, Jeans, Accessories
Amazon India's fashion deals run from 39% to 93% off, with kurta sets from Rs 519, shirts at Rs 299 and the Casio A158 at Rs 1,893. Here are the top picks and delivery details.
- Amazon India offers fashion discounts up to 93% off.
- Women's ethnic wear and kurta sets show exceptional value.
- Western wear, men's apparel, and accessories also offer discounts.
- Many items offer free, fast delivery, boosting overall value.
Amazon India's latest fashion lineup proves that style doesn't have to break the bank. With discounts stretching from 39% all the way to a remarkable 93% off M.R.P., the platform is currently a goldmine for shoppers looking to refresh their wardrobes without emptying their wallets.
Ethnic Wear Steals The Show
Women's ethnic wear dominates the listings, with kurta sets offering exceptional value. The KLOSIA Rayon Printed Anarkali Kurta and Pant Set leads the pack at just Rs 799, a massive 73% discount, backed by a 4.1-star rating from over 10,200 customers and more than 1,000 purchases in the past month. Close behind, the Nermosa Embroidered A-Line Kurta Set at Rs 799 (73% off) has earned 4.2 stars and 900+ recent buys.
Budget-conscious buyers can look to the ANNI Designer Sleeveless Kurta with Palazzo at Rs 519 (80% off) or the ANNI Designer Cotton Embroidered Rust Orange Kurta Set at Rs 751, which comes in 17 colour options. For those seeking something more festive, the Naixa Vichitra Silk Embroidered Flared Set at Rs 1,099 (76% off) offers a premium look at a fraction of its original Rs 4,499 price.
Western Wear For Every Occasion
The western segment delivers equally aggressive pricing. The LITZO Korean Style Button-Down Shirt is the standout bargain at just Rs 299, a staggering 93% off, and has already earned a "Best seller" badge. For denim lovers, the Nifty High Waist Baggy Jeans at Rs 641 (68% off) taps into the popular wide-leg trend.
Men aren't left out either. The DEELMO Cotton Blend Casual Shirt with dual flap pockets is available for Rs 479 (73% off), while the Allen Solly Men's Polo T-Shirt, a certified best seller with over 82,600 ratings, offers premium quality at Rs 670 (39% off).
Everyday Essentials & Accessories
Innerwear shoppers can pick up the Lux Amore Women's High Coverage Boy Shorts, priced at Rs 328 for a two-pack or Rs 656 for a four-pack, featuring StayFresh treatment and a concealed waistband.
Accessories round out the haul impressively. The Casio Vintage A-158WA-1Q Digital Watch at Rs 1,893 is a genuine phenomenon, with 4.4 stars, nearly 58,600 ratings, and over 8,000 units bought in the past month. Meanwhile, the Shining Diva 12-Pair Earrings Set with a stylish organiser box, priced at Rs 799 (80% off), has earned 4.5 stars and makes a ready-made gift.
Delivery & Value
Nearly every item qualifies for free delivery by Saturday, October 10, with many offering same-day delivery between 4 PM and 8 PM. The combination of steep markdowns, strong ratings, and fast shipping makes this an ideal moment to shop.
From Rs 299 shirts to Rs 1,099 silk kurta sets, Amazon's fashion catalogue demonstrates that looking good this season is remarkably affordable.
Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of discounts can I find on Amazon India's fashion items?
Are there good deals on ethnic wear in this sale?
Yes, women's ethnic wear, especially kurta sets, offers exceptional value. For example, the KLOSIA Rayon Printed Anarkali Kurta and Pant Set is available at a 73% discount.
What are some notable discounted western wear options?
The LITZO Korean Style Button-Down Shirt is a standout bargain at 93% off, priced at just Rs 299. Nifty High Waist Baggy Jeans are also discounted by 68%.
Are there any accessory deals worth noting?
Yes, the Casio Vintage A-158WA-1Q Digital Watch is highly rated and popular. Additionally, the Shining Diva 12-Pair Earrings Set is available at an 80% discount.
What are the delivery options for the fashion products?
Nearly all items qualify for free delivery by Saturday, October 10. Many products also offer the convenience of same-day delivery between 4 PM and 8 PM.