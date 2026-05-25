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HomeLifestyleAC Helmets And Portable Fans For Delhi Traffic Police: Can They Really Help Beat The Extreme Temperatures?

AC Helmets And Portable Fans For Delhi Traffic Police: Can They Really Help Beat The Extreme Temperatures?

Delhi Traffic Police begin testing AC helmets and portable fans as soaring temperatures and heatwave-like conditions intensify across the national capital.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 May 2026 11:46 AM (IST)

Standing for hours at busy intersections under the blazing summer sun has long been part of the daily routine for Delhi Traffic Police personnel. But with temperatures soaring across the national capital, authorities have now introduced a new support measure aimed at easing their burden, air-conditioned helmets and portable fans.

The initiative is expected to offer much-needed relief to officers working outdoors as Delhi continues to witness intense heat conditions.

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AC Helmets And Portable Fans Introduced For On-Duty Personnel

Delhi Traffic Police personnel have been provided with air-conditioned helmets and portable fans as part of a trial initiative. The equipment is currently being tested and is expected to be rolled out for regular use while officers manage traffic under harsh weather conditions.

The move comes at a time when prolonged exposure to extreme heat has become a growing challenge for frontline workers stationed on roads throughout the day.

Will AC Helmets Actually Help?

With Delhi witnessing temperatures crossing the 43°C mark, the question naturally arises, can AC helmets make a meaningful difference for outdoor workers?

These cooling helmets are designed to lower heat exposure by cooling the scalp area, which may help reduce heat stress during extended outdoor duty.

Key Benefits Associated With AC Helmets

Helps Reduce Heat-Related Risks
By lowering internal temperature levels around the head, AC helmets may help reduce the risk of heat exhaustion, dizziness and sun exposure-related illnesses during long shifts in extreme temperatures.

Supports Better Focus and Alertness
Keeping users cooler can help maintain concentration levels, especially for personnel working in demanding outdoor environments such as traffic management.

Added Protection in Polluted Conditions
Some industrial variants also include protective face shields that may help reduce exposure to dust and pollutants.

Delhi Heatwave Conditions Continue To Intensify

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 3.4 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 28.4 degrees Celsius, remaining two degrees above normal levels.

The temperature departures ranged between 2.3°C and 4.8°C above normal, pointing towards heatwave-like conditions in several parts of the city.

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Before You Go

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Police Delhi Heatwave AC Helmets Portable Fans Traffic Police Heat Relief Cooling Helmets
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