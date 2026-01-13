Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First: Thinking Of Getting A French Bulldog? 7 Things You Need To Know Before Adopting A Frenchie

ABP Live Pet First: On French Bulldog Day 2026, here’s what to know before adopting a Frenchie, from cost and care to health concerns and lifestyle needs.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:46 AM (IST)

January 13 marks French Bulldog Day, a moment to celebrate one of the world’s most loved dog breeds, and also a timely reminder that behind those bat-like ears and squishy faces lies a serious commitment. French Bulldogs have won hearts globally with their affectionate nature, comic expressions, and apartment-friendly size. Yet, bringing a Frenchie home is not just about charm; it requires awareness, patience, and preparation.

If you’re considering adopting or buying a French Bulldog, here are some essential things to know before making the decision.

High Demand Comes With A High Price

French Bulldogs are among the most sought-after dog breeds, and their popularity directly impacts their cost. In India, a French Bulldog puppy typically costs between Rs. 73,000 to Rs. 75,000. The price can rise further depending on factors such as bloodline, the health of the parents, coat colour, and the breeder’s reputation.

Exercise Needs Are Low, But Attention Needs Are High

French Bulldogs are well-suited for apartment living because they do not require long outdoor exercise sessions. Short bursts of play, often indoors, are enough to keep them stimulated. However, their short snouts can make breathing difficult, especially during intense activity. Overexertion must be avoided, and owners need to closely monitor their breathing during playtime.

This doesn’t mean Frenchies are lazy. They are playful and energetic, just in shorter intervals.

They Thrive On Companionship, And Struggle Without It

Often called 'velcro dogs,' French Bulldogs form strong emotional bonds with their humans. They prefer being close at all times and can struggle when left alone for extended periods. Puppies, in particular, are prone to separation anxiety if left alone for an entire workday regularly. Many owners even carry their Frenchies in specially designed backpacks during outings to keep them close and comfortable.

Generally Friendly With Other Pets

French Bulldogs are known for their affectionate and social temperament. While they may not immediately bond with other dogs, they usually adapt well once familiar. With proper, calm introductions, Frenchies can also coexist peacefully with cats. Creating a stress-free environment during early interactions is key.

Heat Sensitivity Requires Constant Vigilance

Due to their compact build and short noses, French Bulldogs struggle to regulate body temperature. Overheating can occur quickly, especially in warm weather. Excessive panting is a warning sign and should be addressed immediately by cooling the dog with water. Their paws are also sensitive and can burn on hot concrete, making timing and terrain important during walks.

Spinal Issues Are A Real Concern

French Bulldogs are genetically prone to spinal disorders because of their short spine and curled tail. These conditions can cause pain, mobility issues, and in severe cases, paralysis. This makes responsible breeding crucial. Puppies from healthy lineages raised in proper conditions have a lower risk of developing severe spinal complications.

Ongoing Health Care Is Part Of The Commitment

While the oldest recorded French Bulldog lived over 18 years, the breed’s average lifespan ranges between 10 and 14 years. Frenchies are prone to multiple health issues, which means ongoing veterinary care is often part of the journey. Prospective owners should be emotionally and financially prepared to support a dog that may need extra medical attention throughout its life.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Pet First French Bulldog Day French Bulldog Care Adopting A French Bulldog Pet Adoption Tips Dog Breed Facts
