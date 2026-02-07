ABP Live Pet First: Easy-To-Care Aquarium Fishes Ideal For New Pet Parents

Keeping a pet has always been a cherished part of Indian households. While dogs and cats often take center stage, aquarium fish are steadily becoming a popular choice, especially for urban homes. They require less space, are calming to watch, and add a soothing presence to any room. For many first-time pet owners, fishkeeping feels like the perfect starting point.

If you’re new to pets and want something low-maintenance yet rewarding, aquarium fishes are an excellent option. Certain species are hardy, adaptable, and easy to care for, making them ideal for beginners. From colorful swimmers to peaceful bottom dwellers, here are some aquarium fishes you can consider for your first tank.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First: 8 Pet Birds That Bring Joy And Companionship

Guppy

(Image Source: Canva)

Guppies are among the most popular beginner fish thanks to their vibrant colors and hardy nature. They adapt well to small tanks and thrive in community setups. Since they breed quickly, beginners are advised to keep the same gender unless breeding is planned. Guppies do best in water with a pH between 6.8 and 7.6.

Swordtail

(Image Source: Canva)

Known for their sword-like tails, swordtails are peaceful and visually appealing fish. They help keep plant leaves clean and control algae growth. As they grow relatively large, a tank of at least 100 litres is recommended. Swordtails enjoy living in groups and thrive in temperatures ranging from 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Betta Fish

(Image Source: Canva)

Betta fish are admired for their flowing fins and striking appearance. While they can live in community tanks, beginners are advised to keep them alone initially. A minimum tank size of 20 litres works well, along with regular water changes. Bettas prefer warm water between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Goldfish

(Image Source: Canva)

Goldfish are one of the most familiar aquarium fish in Indian homes. While easy to care for, they require larger tanks due to their rapid growth and heavy feeding habits. Each fish needs around 30 litres of water, along with regular weekly water changes. They thrive best in cooler temperatures between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Cherry Barb

(Image Source: Pinterest/ AquascapeArtist)

Cherry Barbs are loved for their bright colouration and lively behavior. They adjust well to different water conditions but prefer living in groups of six or more. Once settled, they become active and entertaining to watch. They do well in temperatures between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Angelfish

(Image Source: Canva)

Angelfish add a regal touch to aquariums with their graceful shape. Though generally peaceful, they may become territorial if space is limited. A tank of at least 100 litres with adequate height is recommended. They thrive in warm water and enjoy planted tanks with hiding spots.

Kuhli Loach

(Image Source: Canva)

Kuhli Loaches are eel-shaped fish that prefer hiding under plants or decorations. They help clean leftover food from the tank but should still be fed properly. These peaceful fish do well in groups and adapt easily to water changes. They thrive in warm water between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius.