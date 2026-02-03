Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First | 7 Vet-Approved Homemade Dog Food Recipes For A Healthier Pup

ABP Live Pet First | Want a healthier diet for your pup? These 7 homemade dog food recipes are nutritious, simple, and perfect for everyday feeding.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Every pet parent wants their dog to live a long, energetic, and happy life, and nutrition plays a starring role in that journey. While commercial dog food is covenient, homemade meals give you full control over ingredients, freshness, and quality. When prepared correctly, home-cooked food can support digestion, improve coat health, boost immunity, and even enhance mood. From protein-packed bowls to gentle meals for sensitive tummies, homemade dog food doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming.

Here are seven wholesome homemade dog food recipes that are easy to prepare, nutritionally balanced, and loved by dogs across breeds and ages.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | 7 Human Foods That Are Dangerous For Cats

1. Chicken, Rice, And Vegetable Bowl

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This classic homemade dog food recipe is perfect for everyday feeding and especially beneficial for dogs with sensitive digestion. Lean chicken provides high-quality protein essential for muscle strength and energy, while rice acts as a gentle carbohydrate that’s easy on the stomach. Adding vegetables like carrots, pumpkin, or peas boosts fibre intake, supports gut health, and delivers essential vitamins. Cooking the ingredients thoroughly and avoiding spices ensures safety and digestibility.

2. Fish And Sweet Potato Meal

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Fish-based meals are excellent for dogs needing skin, coat, or joint support. This recipe uses boneless fish such as salmon or sardines, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids known to reduce inflammation and promote a shiny coat. Sweet potatoes add slow-releasing energy, fibre, and antioxidants that support digestion and immunity. This combination works especially well for dogs with allergies to chicken or red meat. The natural oils in fish help maintain skin hydration, while sweet potatoes keep blood sugar levels steady. Lightly cooking the fish ensures nutrient retention without risking bones.

3. Egg, Oats, And Spinach Breakfast

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Eggs are a complete protein source, making them an excellent foundation for homemade dog meals. When paired with oats, they create a hearty dish that supports sustained energy levels throughout the day. Spinach adds iron, antioxidants, and vitamins that contribute to overall vitality. This recipe works beautifully as a breakfast-style meal or an occasional power boost for dogs that require extra nutrition. Oats are easy to digest and support gut health, while eggs promote muscle repair and coat strength.

4. Lamb And Brown Rice Bowl

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Lamb is a great alternative protein for dogs with food sensitivities. Rich in essential amino acids, it supports muscle health while being gentler on the digestive system. Brown rice adds fibre and helps regulate digestion, making this meal suitable for dogs prone to bloating or irregular bowel movements. Including vegetables like zucchini or carrots adds moisture and micronutrients without overwhelming the stomach. This recipe is often recommended for dogs with intolerances or picky appetites.

5. Paneer And Vegetable

For pet parents looking for a vegetarian homemade dog food option, paneer is an excellent source of calcium and protein. When combined with dog-safe vegetables like pumpkin, carrots, and beans, it creates a filling and nutritious meal. This recipe is best suited for dogs accustomed to dairy and should be served occasionally rather than daily. Paneer supports bone health, while vegetables aid digestion and immunity. Light cooking ensures easier absorption of nutrients.

6. Chicken And Quinoa

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Chicken is a lean protein that supports muscle development without excess fat, making it ideal for weight management. Quinoa is a nutrient-dense grain packed with amino acids, fibre, and minerals that contribute to sustained energy and digestive health. This recipe is perfect for active dogs or breeds that require higher protein intake. It keeps dogs full for longer and supports lean muscle mass. When cooked properly and served fresh, it’s a powerhouse meal that balances strength, stamina, and gut health in one bowl.

7. Pumpkin And Chicken Liver

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Chicken liver is a nutritional goldmine, rich in iron, vitamin A, and essential minerals that support immunity and blood health. When combined with pumpkin, it becomes a gentle yet powerful recipe for digestion and overall wellness. Pumpkin helps regulate bowel movements and soothes the gut, while liver provides concentrated nutrition in small portions. This meal is best served occasionally as a supplement rather than a daily dish. Its strong aroma is irresistible to dogs, making it ideal for picky eaters or pets needing a nutritional boost.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I consider homemade dog food?

Homemade dog food offers control over ingredients, freshness, and quality. When prepared correctly, it can improve digestion, coat health, immunity, and mood.

What are the benefits of a chicken, rice, and vegetable bowl for dogs?

This classic recipe provides lean protein from chicken and gentle carbohydrates from rice, ideal for sensitive digestion. Added vegetables boost fiber and essential vitamins.

Which homemade dog food recipe is good for skin, coat, or joint support?

Fish and sweet potato meals are excellent. Fish provides omega-3 fatty acids for inflammation and coat shine, while sweet potatoes offer energy and antioxidants.

What is a good vegetarian homemade dog food option?

Paneer and vegetable dishes offer calcium and protein from paneer, combined with dog-safe vegetables for a filling, nutritious meal. It's best served occasionally.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Care Pet Nutrition ABP Live Pet First Homemade Dog Food
