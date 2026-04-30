ABP Live Pet First: 8 Essential Tips To Prevent Heatstroke And Keep Your Furry Friend Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pets are vulnerable to heatstroke; prevention is essential.

Ensure constant hydration and a cool indoor environment.

Never leave pets unattended in parked vehicles.

Schedule outdoor activities for cooler morning/evening times.

As heatwaves continue to sweep across the country, the rising temperatures are not just uncomfortable for humans, they can be dangerous for pets too. Unlike us, dogs and cats struggle to regulate their body temperature efficiently, making them more vulnerable to overheating. What may feel like a warm day to you could quickly turn into a life-threatening situation for your furry companion.

Heatstroke, also known as heat exhaustion or overheating, occurs when a pet’s body temperature rises above 103°F. At this stage, it can lead to organ damage, failure, and even death if not addressed immediately. Alarmingly, it can take as little as 5 to 10 minutes for a pet to succumb to extreme heat. This makes awareness and prevention not just important, but essential.

So how can you keep your pets safe when the heat is relentless? Here are some practical and effective tips to follow.

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Keep Them Hydrated And Cool

Water is your pet’s first line of defence against heat. Always ensure their bowl is filled with clean, cool water, and consider placing multiple water sources around your home or yard. Adding a few ice cubes can help maintain a refreshing temperature.

At the same time, maintaining a cool indoor environment is crucial. Air conditioning, fans, and shaded resting spots can make a significant difference in keeping your pet comfortable throughout the day.

Never Leave Pets In A Parked Car

This cannot be stressed enough, never leave your pet alone in a car, even for a few minutes. Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise rapidly, turning it into a dangerous trap. Even with windows slightly open, the heat can build up to life-threatening levels in a very short time.

If you’re travelling, plan ahead by identifying pet-friendly stops where your companion can stay safe and comfortable.

Choose The Right Time For Outdoor Activities

Timing matters when it comes to walks and outdoor play. Early mornings and late evenings are ideal, as temperatures are lower and surfaces like pavements are less likely to burn your pet’s paws. Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon heat when the risk of overheating is highest.

Ensure Shade And Resting Areas

Whether indoors or outdoors, your pet should always have access to a shaded and cool place to rest. Trees, umbrellas, or rooms with cooler flooring can offer much-needed relief. A comfortable resting space can help your pet regulate body temperature naturally.

Use Cooling Aids

Cooling pads can be a great addition to your pet’s routine during hot weather. They provide a chilled surface for your pet to lie on and help maintain a safe body temperature. Placing one in your pet’s favourite spot can encourage them to rest and cool down.

Groom, Don’t Shave

It may seem logical to shave your pet’s fur in summer, but their coat actually acts as insulation against heat. Removing it can expose them to sunburn and disrupt their natural cooling system. Instead, regular grooming to remove excess hair and prevent matting is a safer option.

Protect High-Risk Pets

Some pets are more vulnerable to heat than others. Elderly animals, those with medical conditions, and flat-faced breeds often struggle more in hot weather. These pets should be kept indoors in a cool environment and only taken outside briefly when necessary.

Watch For Warning Signs

Prevention is always better, if your pet seems unusually restless, pants excessively, or appears uncomfortable, it’s time to act. Cats, in particular, rarely pant, so if you notice this behaviour, immediate cooling is essential. Waiting for severe symptoms can be risky, so early intervention is key.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]