January often feels slow, cold, and exhausting, especially for those living in fast-paced cities. But 2026 brings a refreshing surprise. With Republic Day falling on a Monday, the weekend stretches into a three-day break from Saturday to Monday. For travel lovers and working professionals alike, this long weekend is a golden opportunity to pause, pack light and head out for a quick escape. Whether you live in Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru, several scenic and budget-friendly destinations are just a few hours away, making it easy to travel without burning leave days or savings.

So how can you make the most of this extended break? From heritage cities and hill retreats to beaches and wildlife zones, here’s how to plan a short yet fulfilling Republic Day getaway.

Easy Escapes Near Delhi



(Image Source: Twitter/@my_rajasthan)

Those based in Delhi are spoilt for choice when it comes to quick trips. If royal history and colourful streets excite you, Jaipur is an ideal pick. A comfortable drive can take you to grand forts, bustling bazaars and iconic landmarks that offer a rich cultural experience even over a short stay.

For travellers craving calm and adventure together, Rishikesh delivers both. Mornings by the Ganga, peaceful cafes, yoga sessions and thrilling river rafting make it a favourite for couples and young travellers. Wildlife enthusiasts can opt for Jim Corbett National Park, where jungle safaris, forest lodges and fresh mountain air promise a refreshing break from urban life.

(Image Source: Twitter/@KumarAbhishekIn)

Those looking to escape Delhi’s constant buzz will find Dehradun perfect for a short rejuvenating getaway. Dehradun, nestled in the Doon Valley, offers a refreshing mix of nature and quiet charm. A leisurely drive brings you to tree-lined avenues, scenic viewpoints and soothing spots like Robber’s Cave and Sahastradhara, where cool streams and natural springs provide instant relief from city fatigue.

Just a short uphill drive from Dehradun lies Mussoorie, fondly known as the Queen of the Hills. Wrapped in mist and mountain views, the hill town feels tailor-made for a long weekend escape. Stroll along Mall Road, take the ropeway to Gun Hill for panoramic vistas, or spend quiet moments at Camel’s Back Road as the sun dips behind the peaks. For those who enjoy light adventure, nearby trails, waterfalls and viewpoints add just the right dose of excitement.

Quick Getaways From Mumbai

(Image Source: Twitter/@ByRakeshSimha)

Mumbai’s fast rhythm often leaves residents longing for quiet moments. Thankfully, relief lies close. Lonavala and Khandala remain classic choices with misty views, viewpoints and winter-friendly weather perfect for relaxed sightseeing. For a more peaceful experience, Matheran stands out. With vehicles banned, the hill station offers pure air, walking trails and nostalgic toy train rides.

Alibaug also remains a favourite for a reason. Known for its laid-back beaches and coastal charm, it is perfect for travellers who want to slow down without spending hours on the road. From quiet walks along Mandwa and Kihim Beach to exploring historic sea forts like Kolaba, Alibaug offers a refreshing change from city life.

(Image Source: Twitter/@karnatabala)

Another excellent option is Nashik, especially for travellers who enjoy a mix of spirituality, nature and food experiences. Famous for its vineyards, the city is ideal for relaxed wine tours, scenic countryside drives and peaceful stays. At the same time, Nashik’s spiritual side, centred around the Godavari ghats and ancient temples, adds depth to a short trip.

Nature Retreats Around Bengaluru

(Image Source: Twitter/@kod_har)

People living in Bengaluru can easily tap into Karnataka’s natural beauty during the long weekend. Coorg attracts travellers with coffee plantations, forest trails and soothing weather that instantly melts stress away.

Chikmagalur offers a similar charm, combining hill treks, scenic viewpoints and plantation stays. For those preferring minimal travel, Mysuru is just a short drive away. The illuminated palace, Chamundi Hills and local markets create a perfect blend of leisure and culture.

(Image Source: Twitter/@Ananth_IRAS)

Located around 160 km from Bengaluru, Yelagiri is a serene hill station tucked away in Tamil Nadu, perfect for those who want a peaceful break without tourist crowds. Known for its pleasant climate, winding hill roads, and laid-back vibe, Yelagiri is ideal for short weekend trips. Visitors can enjoy treks to Swamimalai Hills, relaxing walks around Punganoor Lake, paragliding experiences, and quiet mornings surrounded by greenery. Unlike commercial hill stations, Yelagiri offers slow travel, clean air, and affordable stays.