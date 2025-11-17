A Spiritual Revolution! How Patanjali’s Health Mission Is Shaping Society Beyond Business

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleA Spiritual Revolution! How Patanjali’s Health Mission Is Shaping Society Beyond Business

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Patanjali claims that its Ayurvedic institution is not just a commercial empire but has also become a centre of spiritual transformation. Inspired by the “swadeshi movement,” the organisation says it is going beyond the boundaries of business and giving a new direction to the lives of millions. According to Patanjali, through spiritual leadership, the organisation is bringing deep change in the fields of health, education, environment and social upliftment, a story that goes far beyond simply selling products.

Patanjali says, “The partnership of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna has given Patanjali a platform where yogasanas and pranayama are not just physical exercises but instruments of spiritual awakening. Thousands of people take part in the monthly yoga camps organised at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. These camps have not only helped people get relief from chronic illnesses but have also given new energy to those struggling with mental stress and depression.”

Patanjali’s Spiritual Leadership Focuses On Social Welfare

Patanjali claims, “Patanjali’s spiritual leadership is focused on social welfare. By directly connecting with farmers, Patanjali has trained lakhs of farmers in Ayurvedic farming under the ‘Kisan Bhai Yojana’. This not only doubled their income but also reduced dependence on chemical fertilisers. Its contribution to environmental protection is also notable — under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, crores of saplings have been planted, which is a spiritual fight against climate change. In the field of education, Patanjali University has provided yoga-based education to more than 50,000 students, which teaches them not just degrees but life values.”

Patanjali says, “Beyond business, the Patanjali model is one of ‘health to prosperity’. Through Ayurvedic products, it is not only capturing the market but also inspiring consumers to live a disease-free life. Its influence is visible globally as well. Through yoga centres in America and Europe, Patanjali is spreading Indian culture.”

Baba Ramdev: We Will Make Society Healthy Through Yoga

Experts believe that this leadership is presenting a new model by linking capitalism with spirituality, where the gains are not only economic but also human. Although challenges remain, Patanjali’s resolve is firm. Swami Ramdev says, “Through yoga and Ayurveda, we will make not just the body but society healthy.”

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna
