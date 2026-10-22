8 Nutritious Vegetables To Eat If You Have Low Haemoglobin Levels

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seek medical advice for persistent symptoms; avoid self-prescribing iron.

Low haemoglobin levels can cause fatigue, weakness, dizziness and shortness of breath. To maintain healthy haemoglobin levels, it is important to include foods rich in iron, folate and other essential nutrients in your diet. Several vegetables easily available at home can help provide these nutrients without the need for expensive food supplements.

Spinach, Beetroot And Fenugreek Provide Essential Nutrients

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek and amaranth are good sources of iron and folate. Folate plays an important role in the production of red blood cells. Including these vegetables in your daily diet can help provide essential nutrients to the body. You can add spinach to dal, prepare fenugreek as a vegetable dish or include amaranth leaves in your meals. Eating these vegetables with lemon or other vitamin C-rich foods can help the body absorb iron more effectively. Beetroot also contains folate and other nutrients that contribute to a balanced diet. It can be consumed as a salad, vegetable dish or soup.

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Broccoli, Tomatoes And Green Peas Are Also Beneficial

Broccoli and green peas contain several essential vitamins and minerals. Broccoli is a source of vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron from plant-based foods. Green peas also provide important nutrients and can be added to dal, lightly cooked or combined with other vegetables. Tomatoes are another source of vitamin C. Including them alongside iron-rich foods such as spinach and peas can help improve iron absorption. Tomatoes can be eaten in salads or added to dal and vegetable preparations.

Bottle Gourd And Sweet Potatoes Provide Essential Nutrition

Bottle gourd contains water and several nutrients, while sweet potatoes provide fibre, vitamins and minerals. Both vegetables can be included as part of a balanced diet. Bottle gourd can be prepared as a vegetable dish or soup, while sweet potatoes can be boiled and eaten as part of a meal. Along with these vegetables, include other iron-rich foods such as lentils, chickpeas and kidney beans in your diet to support healthy haemoglobin levels.

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When Should You Consult A Doctor?

If you experience persistent fatigue, weakness or dizziness, consult a doctor and get your haemoglobin levels checked if recommended. It is important to identify the underlying cause of low haemoglobin rather than relying solely on dietary changes. Do not start taking iron supplements without medical advice, as treatment depends on the cause of the deficiency.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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