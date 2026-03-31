75th Miss World Pageant To Take Place In Vietnam: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

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The Miss World pageant is preparing for a landmark moment. As it marks 75 years since its inception, the globally renowned event will unfold in Vietnam, promising a vibrant blend of beauty, culture, and purpose on an international stage.

Scheduled to begin on August 9, 2026, the milestone edition will culminate in a grand finale on September 5, bringing weeks of competition and celebration to a spectacular close.

A Global Stage Across Vietnam

This year’s edition won’t be confined to a single venue. Instead, it will take participants on a journey through Vietnam’s diverse landscapes and cultural hubs.

Contestants from around the world are expected to arrive in Hanoi in early August, where the opening events and initial rounds will be held. As the competition progresses, the spotlight will shift south to Ho Chi Minh City, which will host the much-anticipated grand finale.

The multi-city format not only elevates the scale of the event but also offers delegates a deeper experience of Vietnam’s rich heritage.

Announcement That Sparked Global Buzz

The official confirmation came during the Miss World Vietnam finale on March 29, where Julia Morley, Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, shared the news.

Standing alongside representatives from Sen Vang, the local organisers and co-producers, Morley expressed her enthusiasm for hosting this milestone edition in Vietnam, underscoring both the significance of the anniversary and the country’s growing prominence on the global events stage.

A Bigger, More Inclusive Competition

Miss World 2026 is expected to be one of the most expansive editions yet. Organisers anticipate participation from around 130 countries, a notable increase from the typical lineup of over 100 nations.

This broader representation highlights the pageant’s evolving global reach and its continued relevance across cultures and continents.

So far, only a few contestants, such as Kristianna Gordon, have been officially confirmed. The full list of participants will be revealed gradually as national competitions conclude worldwide.

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Celebrating 75 Years Of Legacy

Founded in 1951, Miss World will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2026, even as it hosts its 73rd edition. The milestone offers a moment to reflect on decades of tradition, impact, and the pageant’s signature philosophy of 'Beauty With a Purpose.'

Morley summed up the sentiment, expressing delight at marking this historic occasion in Vietnam, a setting that aligns with the event’s spirit of cultural exchange and global unity.

India’s Spotlight: Nikita Porwal Steps Forward

India’s hopes will rest on Nikita Porwal, crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, who is set to represent the country on this prestigious platform.

With India’s strong track record at Miss World, expectations are naturally high. Porwal has already shared her excitement about competing internationally, and her journey will be closely followed by fans back home.