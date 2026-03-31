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HomeLifestyle75th Miss World Pageant To Take Place In Vietnam: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

75th Miss World Pageant To Take Place In Vietnam: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Miss World marks a milestone edition in Vietnam with global contestants, cultural showcases, and high anticipation for one of its most expansive celebrations yet.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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The Miss World pageant is preparing for a landmark moment. As it marks 75 years since its inception, the globally renowned event will unfold in Vietnam, promising a vibrant blend of beauty, culture, and purpose on an international stage.

Scheduled to begin on August 9, 2026, the milestone edition will culminate in a grand finale on September 5, bringing weeks of competition and celebration to a spectacular close.

A Global Stage Across Vietnam

This year’s edition won’t be confined to a single venue. Instead, it will take participants on a journey through Vietnam’s diverse landscapes and cultural hubs.

Contestants from around the world are expected to arrive in Hanoi in early August, where the opening events and initial rounds will be held. As the competition progresses, the spotlight will shift south to Ho Chi Minh City, which will host the much-anticipated grand finale.

The multi-city format not only elevates the scale of the event but also offers delegates a deeper experience of Vietnam’s rich heritage.

Announcement That Sparked Global Buzz

The official confirmation came during the Miss World Vietnam finale on March 29, where Julia Morley, Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, shared the news.

Standing alongside representatives from Sen Vang, the local organisers and co-producers, Morley expressed her enthusiasm for hosting this milestone edition in Vietnam, underscoring both the significance of the anniversary and the country’s growing prominence on the global events stage.

A Bigger, More Inclusive Competition

Miss World 2026 is expected to be one of the most expansive editions yet. Organisers anticipate participation from around 130 countries, a notable increase from the typical lineup of over 100 nations.

This broader representation highlights the pageant’s evolving global reach and its continued relevance across cultures and continents.

So far, only a few contestants, such as Kristianna Gordon, have been officially confirmed. The full list of participants will be revealed gradually as national competitions conclude worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Celebrating 75 Years Of Legacy

Founded in 1951, Miss World will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2026, even as it hosts its 73rd edition. The milestone offers a moment to reflect on decades of tradition, impact, and the pageant’s signature philosophy of 'Beauty With a Purpose.'

Morley summed up the sentiment, expressing delight at marking this historic occasion in Vietnam, a setting that aligns with the event’s spirit of cultural exchange and global unity.

India’s Spotlight: Nikita Porwal Steps Forward

India’s hopes will rest on Nikita Porwal, crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, who is set to represent the country on this prestigious platform.

With India’s strong track record at Miss World, expectations are naturally high. Porwal has already shared her excitement about competing internationally, and her journey will be closely followed by fans back home.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the Miss World 2026 pageant be held?

Miss World 2026 will be held in Vietnam. The opening events and initial rounds will be in Hanoi, with the grand finale taking place in Ho Chi Minh City.

When will Miss World 2026 take place?

The pageant is scheduled to begin on August 9, 2026, and will conclude with the grand finale on September 5, 2026.

How many countries are expected to participate in Miss World 2026?

Organizers anticipate participation from around 130 countries, which is a significant increase from the usual number of over 100 nations.

Which edition of Miss World will be held in 2026?

In 2026, Miss World will celebrate its 75th anniversary and host its 73rd edition. The pageant was founded in 1951.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nikita Porwal Miss World 2026 Miss World Vietnam Beauty Pageant 2026 Miss World Contestants
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