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English NewsLifestyle7 Budget-Friendly Foods To Meet Your Calcium And Protein Needs

7 Budget-Friendly Foods To Meet Your Calcium And Protein Needs

Discover 7 affordable foods, including ragi, chickpeas and soybeans, that provide calcium and protein without relying on milk.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varied diet ensures nutrients; consult professionals for specific needs.

Milk is widely considered an important part of a healthy diet because it contains essential nutrients such as calcium and protein. These nutrients play a significant role in maintaining strong bones, supporting muscle health and keeping the body functioning properly. However, with milk prices increasing, buying it regularly can become expensive for many households.

The good news is that milk is not the only source of these nutrients. Several affordable and easily available foods can help meet the body's calcium and protein requirements. Including these options in your daily diet can help maintain a balanced nutritional intake without putting additional pressure on your budget.

1. Curd

Curd is a good alternative to milk as it contains both calcium and protein. It can easily be included in everyday meals, whether as part of breakfast, lunch or as buttermilk. Many people also find curd easier to digest than milk. It is a convenient option for those looking to include dairy-based nutrition in their diet.

2. Soybeans

Soybeans are an affordable source of plant-based protein and can be included in meals in several ways. They can be soaked, boiled or cooked as a vegetable dish. Soy milk is another alternative for people who want to reduce their dependence on regular milk. When purchasing packaged soy milk, look for options fortified with calcium and vitamin D to improve their nutritional value.

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3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas, particularly black chana, are another budget-friendly source of protein. They can be soaked overnight, boiled and eaten for breakfast or as an evening snack. Besides providing protein, chickpeas also contain dietary fibre and other essential nutrients, making them a useful addition to a balanced diet.

4. Lentils And Pulses

Different varieties of lentils, including moong, masoor and arhar dal, provide plant-based protein. They are commonly available and can be prepared as part of everyday meals. Including different types of pulses in your diet is an easy way to improve your protein intake without spending too much.

5. Peanuts

Peanuts are an inexpensive food option that provides protein along with healthy fats. They can be eaten roasted, added to salads or used to prepare chutneys. Their versatility makes them easy to include in regular meals and snacks.

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6. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds, also known as til, are a good source of calcium and can support bone health. They can be added to vegetables, chutneys and homemade laddoos. Including sesame seeds in moderate quantities is one way to increase calcium intake through everyday foods.

7. Ragi

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is another useful source of calcium. It can be consumed in different forms, including rotis, dosas and porridge. Its nutritional value and versatility make it a suitable addition to a balanced diet, particularly for people looking for affordable alternatives to milk.

Can You Meet Your Calcium And Protein Needs Without Milk?

Yes, a well-planned diet can provide calcium and protein through several food sources other than milk. Curd, soybeans, chickpeas, lentils, peanuts, sesame seeds and ragi can all contribute to daily nutritional requirements.

However, individual nutritional needs vary depending on age, lifestyle and health conditions. It is important to include a variety of foods in your diet rather than relying on a single source of nutrition. People with specific dietary deficiencies should consult a qualified healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalised advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What plant-based foods can provide protein?

Soybeans, chickpeas, lentils (like moong, masoor, arhar dal), and peanuts are excellent plant-based protein sources. They are versatile and can be easily included in meals.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nutrition Calcium Protein Healthy Diet Milk Alternatives Affordable Foods
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