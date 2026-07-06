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English NewsLifestyle6 Places In Pakistan Look Like Paradise; You’ll Want To Visit At Least Once

6 Places In Pakistan Look Like Paradise; You’ll Want To Visit At Least Once

Pakistan is home to breathtaking valleys, towering mountains, pristine beaches and scenic hill stations. Discover six stunning destinations that continue to attract travellers from around the world.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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  • Churna Island, Gorakh Hill, Karachi beaches provide unique experiences.

Before the Partition of 1947, present-day India and Pakistan were part of British India. Today, Pakistan is home to several breathtaking landscapes that draw visitors from across the globe. From towering snow-capped mountains and lush green valleys to pristine beaches and rugged hill stations, the country offers a wide variety of natural attractions for adventure seekers, history enthusiasts, and nature lovers alike.

Read on to find out six of Pakistan's most beautiful tourist destinations.

Hunza Valley

Nestled in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, Hunza Valley is one of Pakistan's most iconic travel destinations. Surrounded by majestic peaks and known for its crystal-clear skies and scenic beauty, the valley is also a hotspot for activities such as rafting, kayaking, trekking, and camping.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | 6 Affordable Hidden Getaways To Explore Instead Of Goa’s Crowded Beaches

Neelam Valley

Often referred to as the "Heaven on Earth" of Pakistan, Neelam Valley is famous for its emerald-green landscapes, flowing rivers, dense forests, and mountain views. Popular attractions include Sharda, Kutton, and Jagran, making it a favourite among domestic and international tourists.

Churna Island

Located in the Arabian Sea near Karachi, Churna Island is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. Its clear blue waters and rich marine life make it one of the country's best destinations for scuba diving, snorkelling, cliff diving, and boating.

Gorakh Hill

Known as the highest point in Sindh, Gorakh Hill offers a unique mountain escape with rocky landscapes, cool weather, and panoramic views. Its peaceful surroundings make it an ideal destination for trekking, camping, and stargazing.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Cheap Goa Trip In Summer 2026

Shogran And Siri Paye

Tucked away in northern Pakistan, Shogran and Siri Paye are celebrated for their rolling green meadows, colourful wildflowers, and mist-covered hills. Visitors usually reach these scenic spots by jeep, making the journey just as memorable as the destination itself.

Karachi Beaches

For those who enjoy coastal escapes, Karachi's beaches offer stunning sea views and spectacular sunsets. Popular spots like Clifton Beach, Hawke's Bay, Paradise Point, and Manora Island are known for camel rides, horseback riding, and relaxing by the Arabian Sea. With its diverse landscapes and natural beauty, Pakistan continues to attract travellers looking for everything from mountain adventures and serene valleys to beaches and unique outdoor experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

What activities are available at Karachi's beaches?

Karachi's beaches offer stunning sea views and spectacular sunsets. Popular activities include camel rides, horseback riding, and relaxing by the Arabian Sea at spots like Clifton Beach.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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Tourist Pakistan
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