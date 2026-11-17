Shoes go through a lot every day, whether it is walking through muddy roads, getting caught in the rain or wearing them regularly to work and other places. Over time, dirt, dust and stains can make even your favourite pair of shoes look old and worn out. While cleaning them by hand is one option, certain types of shoes can also be washed safely in a washing machine.

However, putting shoes directly into the washing machine without taking the necessary precautions can damage their fabric, fade their colour and affect their original shape. Knowing which shoes are suitable for machine washing and how to clean them properly can help keep them looking fresh for longer.

Check Whether Your Shoes Are Machine-Washable

Before putting your shoes in the washing machine, check the care instructions mentioned on the tag, usually found inside the shoe's tongue. Not every type of footwear is suitable for machine washing.

Shoes made from canvas, cotton, nylon, polyester and mesh can generally be washed in a machine, depending on the manufacturer's instructions. Many everyday sneakers and sports shoes also fall into this category.

However, leather and suede shoes should never be put in a washing machine. Excessive water and machine movement can damage their material, change their texture and affect their shape. Shoes with beads, sequins, embroidery or other delicate decorations should also be cleaned by hand. If you are unsure whether a particular pair is machine-washable, it is better to avoid taking the risk.

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Prepare Your Shoes Before Putting Them In The Machine

A little preparation before washing can make a significant difference. Start by removing the shoelaces and insoles, if they can be taken out easily. This will help clean areas where dirt and dust often accumulate.

Next, use a soft-bristled brush or an old toothbrush to remove dry mud, dust and loose dirt from the shoes. Pay special attention to the soles and their grooves, as these areas tend to collect the most dirt.

If your shoes have stubborn stains, treat them with a stain remover suitable for the shoe material before putting them in the machine. You can then place the shoes inside a mesh laundry bag or an old pillowcase to protect them during the wash cycle. Keep the shoelaces in a separate mesh bag to prevent them from getting tangled.

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Choose The Right Washing Machine Settings

Selecting the correct washing settings is essential to prevent damage. For most machine-washable sneakers, a gentle or delicate wash cycle is recommended.

Always use cold water, as it reduces the risk of shrinkage, colour fading and damage to the adhesive holding the shoes together. Use a small quantity of mild liquid detergent instead of adding too much soap. More detergent does not necessarily mean better cleaning.

You can also add a few old towels to the washing machine along with the shoes. They help balance the load and reduce the noise and impact caused by shoes hitting the drum during the wash cycle.

Avoid using bleach or strong chemicals unless the shoe manufacturer specifically recommends them for that material.

Clean Shoelaces And Insoles Separately

While your shoes are being washed, you can clean the shoelaces and insoles separately. Shoelaces can be placed in a mesh laundry bag and washed in the machine. Alternatively, soak them in lukewarm water mixed with a mild detergent, gently scrub them and rinse thoroughly.

Insoles require extra care because not all of them are suitable for machine washing. Check their care instructions before cleaning them. If hand washing is recommended, use a soft cloth and mild soap to remove dirt and stains.

Make sure both the shoelaces and insoles are completely dry before putting them back into the shoes.

Avoid Putting Shoes In The Dryer

Once the washing cycle is complete, remove your shoes from the machine immediately. Avoid putting them directly into a tumble dryer, as excessive heat can damage the adhesive, cause certain materials to shrink and change the shape of the footwear.

Instead, gently press a clean towel against the shoes to absorb excess water. You can also place paper towels or a clean, dry cloth inside them. This helps absorb moisture while maintaining their original shape.

Keep the shoes in a well-ventilated area where air can circulate freely. Avoid placing them under direct sunlight or near excessive heat. If required, you can keep a fan nearby to improve airflow. Allow the shoes to dry completely before putting the insoles and shoelaces back.

Do Not Wash Your Shoes In The Machine Every Time

Washing shoes in a machine after every use is not necessary. If they have accumulated only a little dust or mud, simply remove the dirt using a brush. You can also clean the rubber soles whenever required.

After wearing sports shoes, allow them to air out for some time so that moisture caused by sweat can evaporate. Regular cleaning and proper maintenance can help keep your footwear fresh and prevent unnecessary wear and tear.

Following these simple precautions can help you clean machine-washable shoes without compromising their colour, shape or overall appearance.