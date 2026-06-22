5 Online Safety Habits To Teach Your Child Before They Turn 13

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emphasize online content permanence; foster open communication with adults.

In today's digital age, children are entering the online world earlier than ever before. Through smartphones, tablets, gaming platforms, and social media, they can learn, play, and connect with others in just a few taps. However, knowing how to use technology and knowing how to stay safe online are two very different things. That's why teaching digital safety before the age of 13 has become more important than ever.

Not Everyone Online Is Who They Claim To Be

One of the first lessons children should learn is that people on the internet may not always be who they pretend to be. Strangers can disguise themselves as friends, gamers, or even children to gain trust. Parents should teach children never to accept friend requests from unknown people and never share personal information in private chats.

Help Them Recognise Scams Online

Children should understand that not every message, link, or offer online is genuine. Clicking suspicious links, downloading unknown files, or scanning random QR codes can expose them to scams and security risks. If a message promises a prize, free gift, or urgent warning, children should always check with a trusted adult before responding.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Eye Flu Cases Surge: Essential Tips To Protect Your Eyes During The Rainy Season

Nothing Truly Disappears Online

Many children believe that deleting a photo, video, or message removes it forever. In reality, screenshots and saved copies can keep content online indefinitely. Encourage children to think carefully before posting anything and to share only what they would be comfortable having others see in the future.

Protect Personal Information

Children often don't realise how valuable personal information can be. Details such as their full name, school name, phone number, home address, or live location can put their safety at risk. Teach them to ask a parent or trusted adult before sharing any personal information on apps, websites, or online games.

Encourage Open Communication

Perhaps the most important rule is ensuring children feel comfortable speaking up. If a message, image, video, or conversation online makes them uncomfortable, they should immediately tell a parent, teacher, or trusted adult. Fear of being scolded or losing device privileges often prevents children from reporting problems, allowing issues to grow more serious.

ALSO READ | Ink Stains On Clothes: No Need to Throw Away Your Shirt, These Simple Hacks Remove Stubborn Marks Instantly

Experts agree that digital safety is not a one-time lesson but a continuous process. As technology evolves, parents should regularly discuss online risks, privacy, and responsible internet use with their children. Building awareness early can help children develop safe digital habits that last a lifetime.